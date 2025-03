Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. Monterey is fighting back!They want to strip America for parts—shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid—all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich.They're taking everything they can get their hands on—our health care, our data, our jobs, our services—and daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.🚨 On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets to fight back with a clear message: Hands Off! 🚨📍 Where: Window on the Bay 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940📅 When: April 5, 2025 at 11 AM - 1 PM.This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.A core principle behind all Hands Off! events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.This protest is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of mass protest action. Check out https://handsoff2025.com/ for more information.