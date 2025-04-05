top
Central Valley
Central Valley
View events for the week of 4/5/2025
Central Valley Government & Elections

Hands Off! Sacramento Fights Back Against Trump & Musk Protest

California State Capitol Park 10th Street & L Street and 14th Street & N Street capital of CA - Sacramento, CA 95814-3909
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Sacramento
Location Details:
California State Capitol Park
10th Street & L Street and 14th Street & N Street
capital of CA - Sacramento, CA 95814-3909
Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. Sacramento is fighting back!

They're taking everything they can get their hands on—our health care, our data, our jobs, our services—and daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.

🚨 On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets to fight back with a clear message: Hands off! 🚨

📍 Where: California State Capitol Park

📅 When: Noon - 4 pm April 5, 2025

This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.

A core principle behind all Hands Off! events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

This protest is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of mass protest action. Check out https://handsoff2025.com/ for more information.


ABOUT 50501 California:

https://50501.ca/home

50501 is a national grassroots decentralized organization focused on upholding the Constitution and ending executive overreach.

The California branch is active across the following regions:

North of Sacramento, Sacramento, San Jose, San Francisco Bay Area, Central Coast, Central Valley, Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, San Diego, Ventura County, Monterey Bay, Long Beach, and Eureka.

Learn more about how you can help and join the movement today!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/event/764...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:36AM
