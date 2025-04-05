From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hands Off! SF Fights Back Against Trump & Musk - SF Telsa Protest
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Grassroots volunteers
Location Details:
Sidwalk outside SF Tesla
999 Van Ness Ave
At O'Farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
999 Van Ness Ave
At O'Farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. San Francisco is fighting back!
They're taking everything they can get their hands on—our health care, our data, our jobs, our services—and daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.
🚨 On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets to fight back with a clear message: Hands Off! 🚨
Where: 999 Van Ness Ave. & O'Farrell Street
When: Noon on April 5, 2025
This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.
A core principle behind all Hands Off! events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
Check out handsoff2025.com for more information.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/event/764...
