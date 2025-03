Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. San Francisco is fighting back!They're taking everything they can get their hands on—our health care, our data, our jobs, our services—and daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.🚨 On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets to fight back with a clear message: Hands Off! 🚨Where: Civic Center Plaza, San FranciscoWhen: April 5, 2025 at 12 PM/noonPlease note: there is a separate Hands Off! protest being held at the Tesla dealership three blocks away. This protest event is at Civic Center/City Hall, hosted by 50501 SF and Indivisible SF. This event also has a listing here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/764736/ This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.A core principle behind all Hands Off! events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.This protest is park of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of mass protest action. Check out https://handsoff2025.com/ for more information.