San Jose Protest: Hands Off! 50501 SJ Fights Back
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 San Jose
Location Details:
St. James Park @ McKinley Statue
180 N. First Street
Downtown San Jose
Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. 50501 San Jose is fighting back!
They're taking everything they can get their hands on—our health care, our data, our jobs, our services—and daring the world to stop them. This is a crisis, and the time to act is now.
🚨 On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets to fight back with a clear message: Hands Off! 🚨
Where: St. James Park @ McKinley Statue - 180 N. First St., San Jose
When: April 5, 2025 at 12pm - 2pm
This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.
A core principle behind all Hands Off! and 50501 events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
Check out https://50501.ca for more information.
This protest is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of action: https://handsoff2025.com/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/event/764...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 16, 2025 9:29AM
