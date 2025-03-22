From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palo Alto: Protest Elon Musk's Fascist Government Takeover
Date:
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palo Alto Indivisible Plus
Location Details:
Palo Alto Tesla Showroom
4180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306
For this event we'll be picketing in front of the showroom, we won't be taking disruptive violent action. Please stay on the curbside when planning to stay in one spot. Make sure not to block the Tesla driveway entrance. Cross the street when safe to do so.
Please refrain from engaging with agitators. Stay engaged in the movement and the goal of defunding Musk and Tesla until he's officially out of the White House and no longer the CEO of Tesla. His corruption is the focus of the boycott and protests.
Please do not boo Tesla drivers. Hand out Tesla Windshield Fliers instead. The goal is to defund Tesla and Nazi Musk and to persuade Tesla drivers to end their lease or trade-in their car.
New theme: Wear your favorite wig or big hat. New theme: We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations.
Bring whistles and any percussion instruments. More cowbell please! Also, bring chalk to write anti-Musk messages on the sidewalks and the street.
We did the below!
"Tesla has seen $800 billion of company value wiped out in just three months." BBC
"Tesla's (TSLA) stock slide in Monday's market sell-off managed to erase $29 billion from CEO Elon Musk's net worth, leading losses seen by other Big Tech executives" - Yahoo Finance
Possible Action Troll Tesla by scheduling a test drive appointment: https://www.tesla.com/drive
In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.We are taking action at Tesla.
⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk. ⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla #NaziMusk #DefundTwitter #TeslaTakeOver #SaveOurServices #SaveOurNationalParks
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/ipaplus/event/764863/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 16, 2025 2:35AM
