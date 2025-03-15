Protestors expose public health risks and animal cruelty documented at Perdue’s California subsidiary, Petaluma Poultry, and ask Trader Joe’s to cut ties

Activists in biosecurity suits hold caution tape in front of the chicken bodies on sale at Trader Joe’s in Petaluma, while another activist calls on the retailer to drop Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry.

PHOTOS (Credit: Michelle Del Cueto)

March, 15, 2025, PETALUMA, CA -- On Saturday afternoon, members of the animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) disrupted the Trader Joe's store at 169 N McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma, urging the national grocery chain to stop purchasing chickens from Petaluma Poultry, a subsidiary of poultry giant Perdue Farms. Petaluma Poultry operates multiple factory farms in Sonoma County and the Central Valley.

The protest spotlighted the zoonotic pathogens found at Petaluma Poultry, including salmonella, campylobacter, antibiotic-resistant Enterococcus, and Clostridium perfringens. Two protestors wore the type of biosecurity suits that are required for investigations and held yellow caution tape in front of the store’s meat section, which contains chickens slaughtered at Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse, as identified by the USDA plant code 2882 . ( Here are photos showing the 2882 plant code on organic and non-organic chicken breasts sold at the Petaluma Trader Joe’s taken on March 12, 2025.)

As reported by The Press Democrat, USDA reports from the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse show it has four times the national rate of campylobacter and four times the state rate of salmonella, two pathogens that commonly cause illness in humans. Additionally, since 2018, DxE investigators have documented routine violations of California's animal cruelty laws at Petaluma Poultry factory farms in Sonoma County, including birds collapsed on the floor or stuck on their backs and unable to access food or water.

Protestors delivered speeches informing customers of the animal cruelty and health risks at Petaluma Poultry. They also displayed a large banner in front of the store reading “Drop Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry” and handed out information to customers entering and exiting the store. Customer reactions were mixed. Some people thanked the protestors, while others insulted them.

“Chickens and other animals experience pain just like we do,” said Yasirah Vaughn, one of the protestors. “It is wrong to deny them medical treatment when they are sick or injured, but Perdue is letting them suffer for the sake of profit even when it violates California's animal cruelty laws. We're calling on Trader Joe's to do the right thing and cut ties with Perdue's Petaluma Poultry.”

In February, the Michelin Guide restaurant Playa in Mill Valley officially cut ties with Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry after a similar protest was organized there. Last year, Food Network chef Tyler Florence and all of his San Francisco restaurants cut ties with Petaluma Poultry after DxE activists brought these findings to their attention.

DxE investigator Zoe Rosenberg is facing one felony and four misdemeanors for openly rescuing four suffering birds from the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse in June 2023. Her trial begins May 16, 2025.