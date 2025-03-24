top
U.S. Anti-War

Webinar: A New Generation of Nuclear Lies

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, March 24, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
MAPA
Location Details:
Online
https://masspeace.us/NuclearLies
Join Professor M.V. Ramana, author of Nuclear is not the Solution: The Folly of Atomic Power in the Age of Climate Change (2024) and Paul Gunter, spokesman on nuclear reactor hazards and security concerns for Beyond Nuclear, as they explain why the arguments that are representing nuclear power as renewable “green” energy are tired old lies in shiny new clothing. They will explain why the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) being aggressively touted as a safe alternative for the future are unsustainably expensive, untested, and a long way from development. They will expose how and why both political parties are heavily subsidizing both SMRs and the industry's proposed reopening of decommissioned nuclear facilities domestically and internationally, all at the taxpayers' expense. And they will reveal that, far from being any kind of solution to the climate crisis, nuclear power's comeback would be an unmitigated environmental disaster that would come at the expense of truly renewable sources of energy that are available to us today. Linda Pentz Gunter of Beyond Nuclear will moderate. Bring your questions!

While our webinars are free, we appreciate any donations to support our webinar series. Go to http://bit.ly/donate-mapa-webinars to pitch in!
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 15, 2025 9:13PM
