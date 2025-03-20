From the Open-Publishing Calendar
March Mass Movement Call: Organizing a Divestment Campaign (for Tax Day)
Date:
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
USCPR
Location Details:
As continued U.S. investment in genocide, war, and occupation drain public resources, our cities and communities must take a stand for justice and human rights. Join us for an in-depth training on developing an effective divestment campaign—one that builds power locally and pressures city councils to take action.
With Tax Day approaching on April 15, this is a crucial time to demand that our tax dollars stop funding genocide and militarism abroad. And if Congress won’t stop arming Israel, then we’ll raise hell from the bottom up. We call on local communities across the country to ramp up their city divestment actions around April 15 to shake up the status quo and build toward long-term wins.
This webinar will equip you with the tools to launch or advance a divestment campaign, highlighting real-world examples from organizers (including USCPR youth fellows), best practices, and concrete steps for organizing city council-level action. Whether you're just starting out or looking to scale up an existing campaign, this session will provide strategic insights and tangible organizing tools you can use to organize in your city.
