top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/20/2025
Palestine U.S.

March Mass Movement Call: Organizing a Divestment Campaign (for Tax Day)

Zoom https://uscpr.org/masscall
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
USCPR
Location Details:
Zoom
https://uscpr.org/masscall
As continued U.S. investment in genocide, war, and occupation drain public resources, our cities and communities must take a stand for justice and human rights. Join us for an in-depth training on developing an effective divestment campaign—one that builds power locally and pressures city councils to take action.

With Tax Day approaching on April 15, this is a crucial time to demand that our tax dollars stop funding genocide and militarism abroad. And if Congress won’t stop arming Israel, then we’ll raise hell from the bottom up. We call on local communities across the country to ramp up their city divestment actions around April 15 to shake up the status quo and build toward long-term wins.

This webinar will equip you with the tools to launch or advance a divestment campaign, highlighting real-world examples from organizers (including USCPR youth fellows), best practices, and concrete steps for organizing city council-level action. Whether you're just starting out or looking to scale up an existing campaign, this session will provide strategic insights and tangible organizing tools you can use to organize in your city.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 15, 2025 9:02PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$420.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code