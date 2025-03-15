top
San Francisco
Indybay
protest cheer
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Workers in Mexico Rising

Flyer for event with details in Spanish
original image (940x788)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 21, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Living Wage Coalition
Location Details:
2973 16th Street Ste. 300, San Francisco, CA
There is a growing wave of union organizing in factories in Mexico. Workers are organizing unions of their own choosing, independent of corporate influence. They are throwing out phony unions and their contracts that only protect factory owners and do not benefit workers. They are demanding wage raises, an end to sexual harassment and respect for their workplace rights.

Presentations by

Julia Quiñonez, director, Comité Fronterizo de Obreras (Border Workers Committee)

Mira Rubio, coordinator, California Trade Justice Coalition

Poetry by Rafael Jesús González

Music by Elizabeth Esteva

This is a benefit to help worker centers and independent unions in Mexico

and the campaign for stronger worker protections in trade agreements.

Donate at https://www.livingwage-sf.org/online-donation-form/

or bid in an online art auction at https://www.livingwage-sf.org/auction/
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 15, 2025 8:17PM
by San Francisco Living Wage Coalition
Sat, Mar 15, 2025 8:17PM
Flyer for event with details in English
original image (940x788)
https://actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/...
