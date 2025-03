There is a growing wave of union organizing in factories in Mexico. Workers are organizing unions of their own choosing, independent of corporate influence. They are throwing out phony unions and their contracts that only protect factory owners and do not benefit workers. They are demanding wage raises, an end to sexual harassment and respect for their workplace rights.Presentations byJulia Quiñonez, director, Comité Fronterizo de Obreras (Border Workers Committee)Mira Rubio, coordinator, California Trade Justice CoalitionPoetry by Rafael Jesús GonzálezMusic by Elizabeth EstevaThis is a benefit to help worker centers and independent unions in Mexicoand the campaign for stronger worker protections in trade agreements.Donate at https://www.livingwage-sf.org/online-donation-form/ or bid in an online art auction at https://www.livingwage-sf.org/auction/