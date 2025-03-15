From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Workers in Mexico Rising
Date:
Friday, March 21, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Living Wage Coalition
Location Details:
2973 16th Street Ste. 300, San Francisco, CA
There is a growing wave of union organizing in factories in Mexico. Workers are organizing unions of their own choosing, independent of corporate influence. They are throwing out phony unions and their contracts that only protect factory owners and do not benefit workers. They are demanding wage raises, an end to sexual harassment and respect for their workplace rights.
Presentations by
Julia Quiñonez, director, Comité Fronterizo de Obreras (Border Workers Committee)
Mira Rubio, coordinator, California Trade Justice Coalition
Poetry by Rafael Jesús González
Music by Elizabeth Esteva
This is a benefit to help worker centers and independent unions in Mexico
and the campaign for stronger worker protections in trade agreements.
Donate at https://www.livingwage-sf.org/online-donation-form/
or bid in an online art auction at https://www.livingwage-sf.org/auction/
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/...
