Protect Muni Now Keep Muni Forever Rally

Date:

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Muni Forever

Location Details:

San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA

Come rally with us on March 18th at 11:00 a.m. before the SFMTA board makes their final decision on Muni's summer service cuts.



Muni is facing an budget deficit. Rally to oppose any and all of the proposed Muni summer cuts and cover the deficit with a general fund transfer, the city’s reserve, the SFMTA reserve funds, or a combination of all of the above.



If you are not able to attend the rally, please se an email or call to oppose Muni service cuts. The rally website has contact information and a sample script.