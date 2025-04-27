From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seaside Earth Day Celebration
Date:
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Seaside City Hall Lawn, 440 Harcourt Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955 (at Canyon Del Rey Blvd.)
The 14th Annual Earth Day Celebration in Seaside, California is a free event with activities planned all afternoon on Sunday, April 27, from 1 pm to 4 pm on the City Hall Lawn and Parking Lot. It's a day that inspires local and global action to create positive change for a better future on our incredible planet.
🎶 Enjoy Live Music from:
🎤 Palenke Art performances by Danza Mexika and AfroCuban Drummers
🎵 The Hovering Breadman Duo with Derek Bodkin and Harry Thomas
🎶 Community Singers sharing joyful harmonies
🗣️ Hear from special guest speakers
📚 Discover local environmental actions at info booths, demos & exhibits
🧤 Dive into hands-on fun activities for kids
🖥️ e-Waste collection station (computers and printers)
🌱 Tomato starts available for a $2 suggested donation
🎟️ Free raffle for eco-friendly prizes
🌮 Delicious street food from the Big Sur Tacos food truck
🎙️ Emceed by Dave Pacheco
Bring your friends, family, and neighbors — let's celebrate our planet together! 💚
Sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, City of Seaside, CA, Central Coast Community Energy, and Friends of Seaside Parks Association. For more info, contact Catherine Crockett, sustainableseaside [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://sustainablemontereycounty.org/2025...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 15, 2025 12:36AM
