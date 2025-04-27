Seaside Earth Day Celebration

Date:

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

Seaside City Hall Lawn, 440 Harcourt Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955 (at Canyon Del Rey Blvd.)

The 14th Annual Earth Day Celebration in Seaside, California is a free event with activities planned all afternoon on Sunday, April 27, from 1 pm to 4 pm on the City Hall Lawn and Parking Lot. It's a day that inspires local and global action to create positive change for a better future on our incredible planet.



🎶 Enjoy Live Music from:

🎤 Palenke Art performances by Danza Mexika and AfroCuban Drummers

🎵 The Hovering Breadman Duo with Derek Bodkin and Harry Thomas

🎶 Community Singers sharing joyful harmonies

🗣️ Hear from special guest speakers



📚 Discover local environmental actions at info booths, demos & exhibits

🧤 Dive into hands-on fun activities for kids

🖥️ e-Waste collection station (computers and printers)

🌱 Tomato starts available for a $2 suggested donation

🎟️ Free raffle for eco-friendly prizes

🌮 Delicious street food from the Big Sur Tacos food truck



🎙️ Emceed by Dave Pacheco



Bring your friends, family, and neighbors — let's celebrate our planet together! 💚



Sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, City of Seaside, CA, Central Coast Community Energy, and Friends of Seaside Parks Association. For more info, contact Catherine Crockett, sustainableseaside [at] gmail.com