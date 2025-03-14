From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Veterans Rally in San Rafael to Protest Yet Another Betrayal by Trump
They thought they were serving their country only to return to contempt and neglect
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Rafael, March 14) Protests, while serious, are often festive and fun. Not this one. The feeling of betrayal and anger at Trump was palpable as veterans protested in front of the Civic Center's Veteran's Memorial Auditorium.
Trump and Musk are eviscerating the Veterans Administration along with any governmental department that does not serve the ultra wealthy. Medicaid, Social Security, Education, Environment and all attempts to redress crimes against against those not of white European ancestry, are being smeared as "woke." and defunded.
Many came back from the country's wars, most of them lost, physically or mentally broken or chemically poisoned. For many the ordeal continued at home. One veteran told of being in a coffee shop and a woman threw her coffee at him yelling "baby killer." That was when he decided to never again mention his military service
One veteran after another told of how the VA (Veteran's Administration) provided the essential medical care and support without which they would not have survived. Many did not. Today there are unhoused veterans roaming the streets.
A woman veteran, a combat nurse, told of how woman veterans are even more neglected. One woman handed out pre-stamped cards to sent to Trump informing him that he was fired.
Several people were there from the Marin Compassion Coalition, supporters of the unhoused and opponents of the current encampment "sweeps."
The veterans spoke glowingly of the services formerly rendered by the VA. They feel betrayed and this event showed that will not quietly accept this. It is difficult to understand why a government would go so far to alienate people whose default orientation would be to support its military.
Unless they have become untethered from reality and wish to restore feudalism.
