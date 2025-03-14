top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin Health, Housing & Public Services

Veterans Rally in San Rafael to Protest Yet Another Betrayal by Trump

by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
They thought they were serving their country only to return to contempt and neglect
They thought they were serving their country only to return to contempt and neglect
original image (1408x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Rafael, March 14) Protests, while serious, are often festive and fun. Not this one. The feeling of betrayal and anger at Trump was palpable as veterans protested in front of the Civic Center's Veteran's Memorial Auditorium.

Trump and Musk are eviscerating the Veterans Administration along with any governmental department that does not serve the ultra wealthy. Medicaid, Social Security, Education, Environment and all attempts to redress crimes against against those not of white European ancestry, are being smeared as "woke." and defunded.

Many came back from the country's wars, most of them lost, physically or mentally broken or chemically poisoned. For many the ordeal continued at home. One veteran told of being in a coffee shop and a woman threw her coffee at him yelling "baby killer." That was when he decided to never again mention his military service

One veteran after another told of how the VA (Veteran's Administration) provided the essential medical care and support without which they would not have survived. Many did not. Today there are unhoused veterans roaming the streets.

A woman veteran, a combat nurse, told of how woman veterans are even more neglected. One woman handed out pre-stamped cards to sent to Trump informing him that he was fired.

Several people were there from the Marin Compassion Coalition, supporters of the unhoused and opponents of the current encampment "sweeps."

The veterans spoke glowingly of the services formerly rendered by the VA. They feel betrayed and this event showed that will not quietly accept this. It is difficult to understand why a government would go so far to alienate people whose default orientation would be to support its military.

Unless they have become untethered from reality and wish to restore feudalism.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_02-07325-z8a_8692.jpg
original image (1449x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_03-07325-z8b_8180.jpg
original image (1196x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_04-07325-z8a_8696.jpg
original image (1472x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_05-07325-z8b_8182.jpg
original image (1000x1305)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_06-07325-z8b_8184.jpg
original image (1137x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_07-07325-z8a_8703.jpg
original image (1000x1232)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_08-07325-z8a_8717.jpg
original image (1000x1072)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_09-07325-z8b_8199.jpg
original image (1000x1342)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_10-07325-z8b_8210.jpg
original image (1366x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_11-07325-z8b_8231.jpg
original image (1000x1436)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_12-07325-z8b_8237.jpg
original image (1000x1129)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_13-07325-z8b_8247.jpg
original image (1000x1307)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_14-07325-z8a_8737.jpg
original image (1452x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_15-07325-z8a_8738.jpg
original image (1356x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_16-07325-z8b_8270.jpg
original image (1000x1256)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_17-07325-z8a_8741.jpg
original image (1368x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_18-07325-z8a_8746.jpg
original image (1299x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_19-07325-z8b_8281.jpg
original image (1314x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 8:12PM
sm_20-07325-z8b_8291.jpg
original image (1264x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code