San Francisco Immigrant Rights

Bay Area Says No To Deportations - Organizing for Immigrant Defense

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via Zoom Join Zoom:https://zoom.us/j/91076724985?pwd=frM4dN0UjzbtX0RLG8QiuTpRgl5rEZ.1 Meet...
Download PDF (1.8MB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via Zoom

Join Zoom:https://zoom.us/j/91076724985?pwd=frM4dN0UjzbtX0RLG8QiuTpRgl5rEZ.1
Meeting ID: 910 7672 4985 Passcode: 223569
Our current administration, ICE and the billionaire class are launching an all-out, racist war on immigrants, students, and all working people. They want us to believe that immigrants are the cause of rising prices, the lack of good jobs, and violent crime - but that’s a lie. The real reason why working people, born here or abroad, experience so much hardship is that the wealth we create goes to a tiny handful of ultra-rich people and the corporations they own. To change that, all working people must stand together to oppose mass deportations. Most immigrants leave their countries because of extreme poverty or violence originally caused by the same corporations and politicians that are responsible for many injustices here. We have more in common with each other than with the ultra-rich who want to divide us.

But we can defeat the ultra-right program by building a massive movement against a political system that gives everything to billionaires while impoverishing an ever larger section of the population. Join us to discuss national and local effects of the right-wing’s war on working class people and how we can stand in solidarity with and defend our immigrant neighbors.
Jesus Moctezuma is an educator and organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in San Jose; and Sanika Mahajan is the Director of Community Engagement and Organizing at Mission Action (anchor for the SF RapidResponse Network)
For more information: http://forum@uusf.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 14, 2025 4:53PM
