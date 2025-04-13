Forests Forever

Date:

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

Forests Forever came about in 1989 during the famous Headwaters Forest issue in Humboldt

County. It was the world’s largest unprotected virgin redwood forest and was a fight with the

timber industry. It was Prop.130, that became known as the “Forests Forever” Initiative that gave

its name to the forest organization the name. They continued fighting the battle, eventually

establishing 7500 acres of Headwaters Forest as a preserve. There’s more to this story that we

will hear about.



Paul Hughes has spent his earlier years as a conservation activist, has a bachelor’s degree in

Journalism from Indiana University, worked for Sierra Club in Indiana, and has served as a staﬀ

director at the California League of Conservation Voters in San Francisco. He’s now the Exec. Dir.

of Forests Forever, here in California since 1993.