top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/13/2025
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Forests Forever

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via Zoom: Join Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98703029676?pwd=z1LHCbYgTDhSd7IoiLkLg9yxZYuOHc.1 Mee...
Download PDF (6.5MB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via Zoom:
Join Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98703029676?pwd=z1LHCbYgTDhSd7IoiLkLg9yxZYuOHc.1
Meeting ID: 987 0302 9676 Passcode: 633043
Forests Forever came about in 1989 during the famous Headwaters Forest issue in Humboldt
County. It was the world’s largest unprotected virgin redwood forest and was a fight with the
timber industry. It was Prop.130, that became known as the “Forests Forever” Initiative that gave
its name to the forest organization the name. They continued fighting the battle, eventually
establishing 7500 acres of Headwaters Forest as a preserve. There’s more to this story that we
will hear about.

Paul Hughes has spent his earlier years as a conservation activist, has a bachelor’s degree in
Journalism from Indiana University, worked for Sierra Club in Indiana, and has served as a staﬀ
director at the California League of Conservation Voters in San Francisco. He’s now the Exec. Dir.
of Forests Forever, here in California since 1993.
For more information: http://forum@uusf.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 14, 2025 4:49PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$420.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code