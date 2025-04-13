From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Forests Forever
Date:
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via Zoom:
Join Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98703029676?pwd=z1LHCbYgTDhSd7IoiLkLg9yxZYuOHc.1
Meeting ID: 987 0302 9676 Passcode: 633043
Join Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98703029676?pwd=z1LHCbYgTDhSd7IoiLkLg9yxZYuOHc.1
Meeting ID: 987 0302 9676 Passcode: 633043
Forests Forever came about in 1989 during the famous Headwaters Forest issue in Humboldt
County. It was the world’s largest unprotected virgin redwood forest and was a fight with the
timber industry. It was Prop.130, that became known as the “Forests Forever” Initiative that gave
its name to the forest organization the name. They continued fighting the battle, eventually
establishing 7500 acres of Headwaters Forest as a preserve. There’s more to this story that we
will hear about.
Paul Hughes has spent his earlier years as a conservation activist, has a bachelor’s degree in
Journalism from Indiana University, worked for Sierra Club in Indiana, and has served as a staﬀ
director at the California League of Conservation Voters in San Francisco. He’s now the Exec. Dir.
of Forests Forever, here in California since 1993.
County. It was the world’s largest unprotected virgin redwood forest and was a fight with the
timber industry. It was Prop.130, that became known as the “Forests Forever” Initiative that gave
its name to the forest organization the name. They continued fighting the battle, eventually
establishing 7500 acres of Headwaters Forest as a preserve. There’s more to this story that we
will hear about.
Paul Hughes has spent his earlier years as a conservation activist, has a bachelor’s degree in
Journalism from Indiana University, worked for Sierra Club in Indiana, and has served as a staﬀ
director at the California League of Conservation Voters in San Francisco. He’s now the Exec. Dir.
of Forests Forever, here in California since 1993.
For more information: http://forum@uusf.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 14, 2025 4:49PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network