San Francisco: US Mail Not For Sale! Protest Against Illegal & Hostile Takeover of USPS

Date:

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

American Postal Workers Union & supporters

Location Details:

Fox Plaza Post Office

1390 Market St

San Francisco, CA 94102

March 20 National Day of Action



The Postal Service is facing one of the most serious threats in our history.



Reports indicate that the new presidential administration is preparing an illegal and hostile takeover of the USPS, threatening the stability of our jobs, our workplaces, and the public service we proudly provide. The American people deserve a Postal Service that remains true to its public mission and continues to serve communities across the country, no matter where you live.



Now postal workers and the communities we serve are standing together to ensure our postal service stays in the hands of the people, not the billionaires.



Let's make it clear to the country that the U.S Mail is Not For Sale!



During our March 20 National Day of Action, the following activities are permitted in front of Post Offices so long as we remain on public property (sidewalks are considered public property) and we not blocking entrances or interfering with employees or customers:



Leafleting

Informational Picketing

Talking to the press

Holding Signs

Chanting

Speaking with customers



