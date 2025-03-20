top
San Francisco: US Mail Not For Sale! Protest Against Illegal & Hostile Takeover of USPS

Fox Plaza Post Office 1390 Market St San Francisco, CA 94102
Date:
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
American Postal Workers Union & supporters
Location Details:
Fox Plaza Post Office
1390 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94102
March 20 National Day of Action

The Postal Service is facing one of the most serious threats in our history.

Reports indicate that the new presidential administration is preparing an illegal and hostile takeover of the USPS, threatening the stability of our jobs, our workplaces, and the public service we proudly provide. The American people deserve a Postal Service that remains true to its public mission and continues to serve communities across the country, no matter where you live.

Now postal workers and the communities we serve are standing together to ensure our postal service stays in the hands of the people, not the billionaires.

Let's make it clear to the country that the U.S Mail is Not For Sale!

During our March 20 National Day of Action, the following activities are permitted in front of Post Offices so long as we remain on public property (sidewalks are considered public property) and we not blocking entrances or interfering with employees or customers:

Leafleting
Informational Picketing
Talking to the press
Holding Signs
Chanting
Speaking with customers

For more information: https://apwu.org/day-of-action
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 13, 2025 7:02PM
