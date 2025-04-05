From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
People's Veto Day! Nationwide Day of Protest Action
Date:
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Movement and partners
Location Details:
Find an action in your area: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
April 5th: Nationwide Day of Protest Action
PEOPLE'S VETO DAY!
On April 5, 2025, we’re mobilizing to stop the MAGA assault on our country and Constitution. Across the nation, we’re taking to the streets to defend our freedoms, our rights, and our future. When those in power try to silence us, we rise louder.
Join a protest action in your area.
When they attack our communities, we fight back—together!
50501 Movement: We are a volunteer team of non-professional organizers working since day one to empower and amplify this grassroots movement.
PEOPLE'S VETO DAY!
On April 5, 2025, we’re mobilizing to stop the MAGA assault on our country and Constitution. Across the nation, we’re taking to the streets to defend our freedoms, our rights, and our future. When those in power try to silence us, we rise louder.
Join a protest action in your area.
When they attack our communities, we fight back—together!
50501 Movement: We are a volunteer team of non-professional organizers working since day one to empower and amplify this grassroots movement.
For more information: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 13, 2025 6:45PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network