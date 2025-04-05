People's Veto Day! Nationwide Day of Protest Action

Date:

Saturday, April 05, 2025

Time:

8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

50501 Movement and partners

Location Details:

April 5th: Nationwide Day of Protest Action



PEOPLE'S VETO DAY!



On April 5, 2025, we’re mobilizing to stop the MAGA assault on our country and Constitution. Across the nation, we’re taking to the streets to defend our freedoms, our rights, and our future. When those in power try to silence us, we rise louder.



Join a protest action in your area.



When they attack our communities, we fight back—together!



50501 Movement: We are a volunteer team of non-professional organizers working since day one to empower and amplify this grassroots movement.

