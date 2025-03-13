Jewish Americans and Allies Occupy Trump Tower Demanding Release of Mahmoud Khalil by Julia Conley

"We know what happens when an autocratic regime starts taking away our rights and scapegoating and we will not be silent."

𝘿𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙯𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙅𝙚𝙬𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙑𝙤𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙋𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙖 𝙘𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙡 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙗𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙏𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙥 𝙏𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙔𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 13, 2025 (Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)



This is a developing story... Please check back [at Common Dreams] for possible updates...



Nearly a year and a half after the advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace began leading nationwide demonstrations against Israel's U.S.-backed assault on Gaza, hundreds of organizers and supporters of the group risked arrest Thursday as they assembled in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, demanding the release of Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil.



"Three hundred Jews and friends in Trump Tower, because we know what happens when an autocratic regime starts taking away our rights and scapegoating and we will not be silent," said Sonya Meyerson-Knox, communications director for Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). "Come for one—face us all."



The latter phrase was emblazoned on banners that were displayed by campaigners, who chanted, "Never again for anyone, never again is now!" and, "Free Mahmoud, free them all!"



New York City police officers began arresting participants in the sit-in early in the afternoon.



Jane Hirschmann, a Jewish New York resident whose grandfather and uncle were abducted by the Nazis in Germany as Adolf Hitler rose to power, said Khalil's detention "is further proof that we are on the brink of a full takeover by an authoritarian regime."



"As Jews of conscience, we know our history and we know where this leads," said Hirschmann. "This is what fascists do as they cement control. This moment requires all people of conscience to take bold action to resist state violence and repression. Free Mahmoud now."



Actors Morgan Spector, Debra Winger, and Arliss Howard were in attendance at the sit-in, along with writer and artist Molly Crabapple and New York City Council member Alexa Aviles.



Khalil was abducted by plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents last Saturday night as he was returning home to his Columbia-owned apartment with his wife, who is eight months pregnant. He was a graduate student at the university until this past December, and took a central organizing role in student-led protests and negotiations against Columbia's investment in companies that profit from Israel's apartheid policy in Gaza, including the bombardment it began in October 2023 in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack.



Khalil, a legal U.S. resident and a citizen of Algeria, was detained under the State Department's "catch and revoke" program, with the Trump administration revoking his green card and threatening to deport him. Administration officials have admitted that they are not accusing Khalil of breaking any laws by participating in Palestinian solidarity protests, but they said he is viewed as "adversarial to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States of America."



After a hearing Wednesday, a federal judge is considering whether Khalil should be sent back to New York, where he was detained, from the Louisiana ICE facility where he is being held. The same judge blocked Khalil's deportation this week.