top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/27/2025
East Bay Police State & Prisons

"Do Not Attempt to Communicate with the Inmates" - Two Films about Jail Uprisings in STL, MO

flier for the event
original image (2550x3300)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
anon
Location Details:
The Long Haul Infoshop
3124 Shattuck Ave
‘DO NOT ATTEMPT TO COMMUNICATE WITH THE INMATES THROUGH THE FENCE’

Come watch two surreal video compilations of media footage of revolts that have occurred inside and outside of two jails in St. Louis, Missouri over the course of 8 years. Both films seek to deepen the discussion of what actual jail and prison abolition means.

WE’RE TOO HOT -
follows a demonstration in 2017 at the city’s former holdover facility: the Workhouse. It was sparked by a heatwave that sent temperatures inside the A/C-less jail into the 110s. In 2021, the Workhouse was closed after a long campaign against it, but this has left the equally notorious second jail, the Justice Center, to pick up the slack. 6 mins

Breaking the Fourth Wall (or A Justice Center
Recruitment Video) -
is a slog that seeks to keep up with the comical and particularly appalling management of the Justice Center, which has seen a scandalous amount of “disturbances,” riots, hostage takings and full-on uprisings over the last 5 years. As well as, 18 prisoner deaths in that time. Approx. 26 minutes
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 13, 2025 2:40PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$475.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code