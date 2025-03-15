top
Palestine California Central Valley Anti-War Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Emergency Rally: Release Mahmoud Khali

DHS Building, 650 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
#FreeMahmoud
Location Details:
DHS Building, 650 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
Last Saturday, ICE/DHS agents illegally abducted Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student activist for Palestinian rights and U.S. permanent resident, in front of his 8 month pregnant wife from his home in New York City.

Mahmoud has been targeted for his political speech and activism in support of Palestinian freedom and for an end to Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. This political persecution has worsened after the Biden administration’s transition as the Trump administration attempts to carry out deportations like Mahmoud’s in the name of fighting “anti-semitism”. This is nothing short of this administration’s egregious attack on all people’s free speech.

Sacramento, we are calling for an emergency rally to show our solidarity to Mahmoud Khalil this March 15th at 12pm in front of the Department of Homeland Security. We highly encourage everyone to mask up because the flu, bug, and COVID rates are high.

Don’t forget to sign this petition: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/demand-the-immediate-release-of-columbia-student-pro-palestine-advocate-mahmoud-khalil-from-dhs-detention?s=04

If you have funds to spare, please donate to his wife and newborn child: Tinyurl.com/mahmoudkhalilpr
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHH7gNwxlwE/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 13, 2025 1:04PM
