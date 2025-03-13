top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense

Study Finds That US Butterfly Populations Are Severely Declining

by Xerces Society
Thu, Mar 13, 2025 11:40AM
PORTLAND, Ore.; March 6, 2025 — A new study published today in Science has found that populations of butterflies across the United States are declining. In addition to dramatic declines for individual species, the study concluded that total abundance of butterflies has declined by 22% from 2000 to 2020. That means that for every five butterflies seen 20 years ago, now there are only four.
“Our study found that the total number of butterflies declined by 1.3% a year. That may not sound like much, but it adds up quickly, and it means we’ve lost more than 20% of butterflies in just 20 years,” said Collin Edwards, lead author of the study. “This is a wake-up call for the need to conserve butterflies and their habitat.”

While a number of studies have previously showed regional butterfly declines, this is the most complete – and concerning – picture of the status of U.S. butterflies. The study found ten times as many declining species as increasing species. 107 species declined by more than 50%, and 22 species declined by more than 90%.

Declines were present across all butterfly families, from the little-known sandhill skipper butterfly to more wide-spread species like the American lady butterfly.

“This is the most comprehensive assessment of U.S. butterfly population trends ever undertaken,” said Cheryl Schultz, senior author and professor of conservation biology at Washington State University. “It gives us a clear picture of the extent of declines and the need to act quickly across all parts of our landscape.”

Although overall the news is alarming, some butterfly species had increasing populations. Almost a quarter of the species assessed, including the gulf fritillary, were increasing in at least one part of their range, with nine species increasing across their entire range.

Previous research has pinpointed pesticide use, habitat loss, and climate change as the major causes of butterfly declines. Ensuring that host plants for caterpillars and nectar plants for adults are available throughout the entire growing season can help stabilize and improve the chances of butterfly populations bouncing back, as can protecting the spaces butterflies use from pesticides. Access to high quality, pesticide free habitat can help butterflies and other pollinators be more resilient to climate change. Managing areas to increase habitat can help declining butterfly populations.

“Butterflies need host plants on which to lay eggs, wildflowers on which to feed, a refuge from pesticides, and sites to overwinter,” said Scott Black, director of the Xerces Society and study co-author. “There is hope for these animals if we focus on providing habitat for butterflies across all landscapes, from cities and towns to agricultural lands to natural areas.”

The study was completed by the Status of Butterflies in the U.S. working group, which formed to bring together all available butterfly monitoring datasets and develop a picture of the health of butterfly populations across the contiguous United States. Nearly two dozen researchers participated in the working group, hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Center for Pollinator Conservation and U.S. Geological Survey John Wesley Powell Center for Analysis and Synthesis.


Complete article, supplementary materials, and data:
https://xerces.org/publications/other/rapid-butterfly-declines-across-united-states-during-21st-century


https://www.xerces.org/press/study-finds-that-us-butterfly-populations-are-severely-declining
For more information: https://www.xerces.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$470.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code