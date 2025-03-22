From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Jason Arnold Home Demo: Director of Operations, Perdue's Petaluma Poultry
Date:
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
1225 St Francis Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
Jason Arnold, director of operations of Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry, has refused to reply to our email asking to talk so we have been protesting outside his home where he has enlisted private security to be outside as if we aren’t a fiercely nonviolent group. 49 thousand chickens meet their deaths every day that Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry operates and the facility is known for lapses in welfare leading to some birds being scalded alive.
Please join us in calling on Jason Arnold to cut ties with Perdue as we nonviolently exercise our first amendment right to free speech while we still have it. Afterwards many of us will go to Amy’s Drive Through to grab a bite, paid for by DxE SF Bay Area. Thanks!
WHERE:1225 St. Francis Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
WHEN: Saturday, March 22nd, 2pm
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include standing. A few chairs will be on hand as needed
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
—
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct. If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHFDZPdJJC-/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 12, 2025 8:15PM
