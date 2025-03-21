From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Animal Rights Work Party For #ALC2025
Date:
Friday, March 21, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
The Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence and Animal Liberation Conference, are coming up quickly in May! These are our biggest, most impactful events of the year. At this work party we will will be painting large banners that will be used during the Convergence and Conference for outreach and to spread awareness about the criminal cruelty happening at Perdue's Petaluma Poultry.
What is the Perdue Rescue Trial and Animal Liberation Conference?
The Perdue Rescue Trial is a trial starting in May 16th in Santa Rosa in which animal cruelty investigator and animal rescuer, Zoe Rosenberg, is facing years in prison for rescuing 4 chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. We're organizing a Convergence to support Zoe and animal rescue!
The Animal Liberation Conference is a five day conference, May 23rd-27th during the trial bringing together animal advocates and activists for workshops, guest speakers, and activism in the streets! If you can join either event please register at dxe.io/register
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Friday, March 21st 5-7pm
What: Materials making work party for upcoming trial support
ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
