Meetup: We Keep Us Safe(r) with Lauren Regan of the Civil Liberties Defense Center
Date:
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
At the Meetup Lauren Regan, Executive Director and staff attorney at Civil Liberties Defense Center, will join us to speak about how to keep yourself and fellow activists safer while engaging in a political movement during a time of heightened state repression. She will also share some stories from her 28 years of defending animal rights activists and lessons she’s learned through these experiences!
Learn more and follow their work: cldc.org
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, March 15th 11am - 12:30pm
What: Community hangout and presentation
- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!
- There will be brunch and coffee, donations accepted
- If you cannot join in person, you can join at 11:15am on Zoom at this link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHHEPNwSrmY/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 12, 2025 8:04PM
