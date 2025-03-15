From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Corte Madera: Veterans TeslaTakedown Saturdays 3 p.m.
Date:
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Roger Powelson
Email:
Location Details:
Corte Madera Tesla
201 Casa Buena Drive
Veterans and your supporters, there's another battle we need you to fight...and win! Every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., fly your insignia, wear your hats, show everyone you're not to be messed with.
We are taking action at Tesla.
⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
