top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/16/2025
Palestine U.S. Anti-War

Israeli Conscientious Objectors Share Their Stories of Refusal to Join Israeli Military

Online: https://actionnetwork.org/events/refuse-the-war
original image (1092x613)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
World Beyond War, RSR, Veterans For Peace
Location Details:
Online: https://actionnetwork.org/events/refuse-the-war
On Sun, Mar 16, 2025 at 9:00am - 11:00am PT, please join World Beyond War and partners for a Zoom webinar to hear from Israeli conscientious objectors who will share their stories of refusing to join the Israeli military.

Join us to learn from and support the Refuser Solidarity Network (RSN). The Network works to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian Territories and the militarization of Israeli society, one soldier at a time.

RSN has valiantly stood by refusers serving jail sentences, elevated stories of refusers through social media, press and email campaigns, and educate the global public on the importance of conscientious objection as a tactic. More importantly, they help organize spontaneous refusers into coherent movements with strategies and demands.

Our featured speakers are:

--Atalya Ben-Abba is the Social Media Manager for the Refuser Solidarity Network, managing the page @VoicesAgainstWar. Atalya refused in 2017 and spent 110 days in the military prison because she wanted to publicly condemn the Israeli occupation, and not take part in its practices. Atalya has been an activist for the past ten years, working mainly in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

--Mattan Helman is the Executive Director of the Refuser Solidarity Network. Mattan spent 110 days in prison because he refused to join the Israeli army and oppress Palestinians.

We'll also hear from Israeli conscientious objectors Einat Gerlitz and Tal Mitnick, who will be traveling across Canada for the Anti-Zionist Refusenik Speaking Tour throughout the month of March, hosted by Independent Jewish Voices (IJV) in partnership with the Mesarvot Network.


BIOS:

Einat Gerlitz, 21, is a queer Israeli activist and conscientious objector. Going from a queer youth movement to climate activism, Einat gained political conscious and became a human rights activist. At 19, in 2022, she refused to serve in the Israeli military and was sentenced to 87 days in military prison. After her release she presented her story to conscientious objection at a UPR review in the UN. Since then she has been involved in various avenues of the struggle against the occupation, both in 48' borders and the West Bank.

Tal Mitnick, 19, is a Israeli activist and conscientious objector. In December 2023, Tal was the first conscientious objector to refuse after October 7th and his story resonated in media outlets worldwide. He served a prolonged sentence of 185 days in military prison. Tal started his activism in the protests against the judicial overhaul, initiating a mass youth refusal letter, signed by over 250 teenagers, naming the occupation as the source of the rising fascism. Currently he is organizing and supporting future conscientious objectors.

Ron VanNorstrand, Vietnam-era veteran and coordinator of Veterans For Peace Chapter 51, will moderate the program. Ron initiated contact with the Refuser Solidarity Network in solidarity and support, and to inform and guide the advancement of a refuser/conscientious objector movement in the U.S.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/refuse-th...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 12, 2025 5:43PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$470.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code