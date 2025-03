Join the UCSF Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health for "The Turnaway Play" on Sunday, April 6th at 4:00 PM at the Brava Theater in San Francisco.Based on the groundbreaking Turnaway Study, this 70-minute performance tells the study's behind-the-scenes story with humor and candor, featuring real women's experiences with abortion access.Expect:- Real Stories: Authentic narratives of abortion access.- Inspiration & Action: Galvanizing support for reproductive rights.- Post-Show Panel: Discussion on current challenges.- Sliding Scale Tickets: Accessible pricing. Tickets can be purchased at: https://ucsf.regfox.com/the-turnaway-play - Support Reproductive Autonomy: ALL proceeds benefit the Bixby Center.- General Admission: First-come, first-served seating. Lobby opens 3:00 PM, house 3:30 PM.- No Intermission: 70-minute performance.Experience vital research through compelling storytelling and support reproductive rights!