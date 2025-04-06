From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Turnaway Play
Date:
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
UCSF Bixby Center
Location Details:
Brava Theater
2781 24th St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
2781 24th St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
Join the UCSF Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health for "The Turnaway Play" on Sunday, April 6th at 4:00 PM at the Brava Theater in San Francisco.
Based on the groundbreaking Turnaway Study, this 70-minute performance tells the study's behind-the-scenes story with humor and candor, featuring real women's experiences with abortion access.
Expect:
- Real Stories: Authentic narratives of abortion access.
- Inspiration & Action: Galvanizing support for reproductive rights.
- Post-Show Panel: Discussion on current challenges.
- Sliding Scale Tickets: Accessible pricing. Tickets can be purchased at: https://ucsf.regfox.com/the-turnaway-play
- Support Reproductive Autonomy: ALL proceeds benefit the Bixby Center.
- General Admission: First-come, first-served seating. Lobby opens 3:00 PM, house 3:30 PM.
- No Intermission: 70-minute performance.
Experience vital research through compelling storytelling and support reproductive rights!
Based on the groundbreaking Turnaway Study, this 70-minute performance tells the study's behind-the-scenes story with humor and candor, featuring real women's experiences with abortion access.
Expect:
- Real Stories: Authentic narratives of abortion access.
- Inspiration & Action: Galvanizing support for reproductive rights.
- Post-Show Panel: Discussion on current challenges.
- Sliding Scale Tickets: Accessible pricing. Tickets can be purchased at: https://ucsf.regfox.com/the-turnaway-play
- Support Reproductive Autonomy: ALL proceeds benefit the Bixby Center.
- General Admission: First-come, first-served seating. Lobby opens 3:00 PM, house 3:30 PM.
- No Intermission: 70-minute performance.
Experience vital research through compelling storytelling and support reproductive rights!
For more information: https://ucsf.regfox.com/the-turnaway-play
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 12, 2025 3:43PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network