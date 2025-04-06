top
San Francisco Arts + Action Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

The Turnaway Play

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
UCSF Bixby Center
Location Details:
Brava Theater
2781 24th St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
Join the UCSF Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health for "The Turnaway Play" on Sunday, April 6th at 4:00 PM at the Brava Theater in San Francisco.

Based on the groundbreaking Turnaway Study, this 70-minute performance tells the study's behind-the-scenes story with humor and candor, featuring real women's experiences with abortion access.

Expect:
- Real Stories: Authentic narratives of abortion access.
- Inspiration & Action: Galvanizing support for reproductive rights.
- Post-Show Panel: Discussion on current challenges.
- Sliding Scale Tickets: Accessible pricing. Tickets can be purchased at: https://ucsf.regfox.com/the-turnaway-play
- Support Reproductive Autonomy: ALL proceeds benefit the Bixby Center.
- General Admission: First-come, first-served seating. Lobby opens 3:00 PM, house 3:30 PM.
- No Intermission: 70-minute performance.

Experience vital research through compelling storytelling and support reproductive rights!
For more information: https://ucsf.regfox.com/the-turnaway-play
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 12, 2025 3:43PM
