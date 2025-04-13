From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump’s Assault on the Planet is an Assault on Us!
Date:
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
2727 California Street
Berkeley, CA 94703
Removing environmental protections, erasing decades of climate research, expanding drilling — the Trump administration has exposed this system for what it really is: a dictatorship of a tiny class of billionaires, who have put all life on this planet at risk. They have accelerated capitalism’s path of destruction in pursuit of profit. Now is the time to stand up to Trump and his cronies, to fight for our future, and to get rid of their whole system once and for all.
Join us for a presentation and discussion.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/public-meet...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 11, 2025 7:55PM
