Pigeon First Aid and Community Food Serve
Date:
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
50 United Nations Plz, San Francisco, CA 94102
Calling all animal lovers and outdoor enthusiasts! Want to make a real difference in the lives of some of San Francisco's most vulnerable residents? Join us for a unique and rewarding volunteer opportunity where you'll enjoy fresh air, exercise, and camaraderie – all while providing immediate, hands-on help to our beautiful feathered friends!
What's the mission? Sadly, hundreds of pigeons throughout San Francisco face a daily struggle with painful string and hair entanglements. These entanglements can cut off circulation, leading to toe amputations, severe infections, and immense suffering. You can be their hero! By carefully removing these hazards, providing basic medical care, and releasing the pigeons back to their flocks, you'll be giving them a second chance.
Where's the action? Meet us at 50 United Nations Plaza, between the plaza and the large fountain.
When do we fly? Sunday, February 9th, from 11 am to 2 pm.
Important: Please be on time! We kick off promptly at 11 am with an essential briefing covering everything you need to know to participate safely and effectively. Since we'll be moving around the area, arriving late makes it very difficult to find the group and means you'll miss crucial information.
What to expect: While we always hope to find healthy pigeons, the reality is that many need our help. Some days we might assist a couple of birds, other days it could be two dozen or more! Come prepared to learn, connect with fellow animal lovers, and experience the satisfaction of making a tangible difference in the lives of these urban creatures. It's a rewarding experience you won't soon forget!
Contact Carla from the Animal Care working group with any questions: carla [at] dxe.io
Check out this video to learn more about pigeon first aid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trbfTa3qX5E
We will provide all supplies needed to help pigeons
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHEDTsEO250/
