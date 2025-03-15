top
East Bay Animal Liberation Arts + Action Police State & Prisons

Work Party: DIY Poppy Making & Promotions for Perdue Rescue Trial and #ALC2025

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time:
12:45 PM - 2:15 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley CA
The Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence and Animal Liberation Conference, are coming up quickly in May! These are our biggest, most impactful events of the year. At this work party we will do tasks to help promote and spread awareness about these key events and also make handmade crepe paper poppies that will be used during court support.

For promotions please bring your laptop if you have one. For poppy making all materials are provided! What is the Perdue Rescue Trial and Animal Liberation Conference?

The Perdue Rescue Trial is a trial starting in May 16th in Santa Rosa in which animal cruelty investigator and animal rescuer, Zoe Rosenberg, is facing years in prison for rescuing 4 chickens from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. We're organizing a Convergence to support Zoe and animal rescue!

The Animal Liberation Conference is a five day conference, May 23rd-27th during the trial bringing together animal advocates and activists for workshops, guest speakers, and activism in the streets! If you can join either event please register at dxe.io/register


Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, March 15th at 12:45pm (right after the Meetup ends
What: Materials making work party for upcoming trial support

- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that are friendly with other dogs are welcome at this event!

--- Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay@directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DGilBGMJ2in/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 11, 2025 4:22PM
