Fund Health Care, Not Billionaires! Fighting for Medicaid & Public Health - Panel w/ NNU
Date:
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
National Nurses United union
Location Details:
Mar 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM PT
Medicaid and other critical public health programs are facing unprecedented attacks. The Trump administration’s proposed cuts would take health care away from tens of millions of Medicaid enrollees and threaten the jobs of the nurses and other workers who provide that essential care—all to finance massive tax cuts for the billionaire class.
“Medicaid protects tens of millions of patients, and nurses care for them every day. Taking away their health care is deadly,” said Nancy Hagans, RN and NNU president. “This is an attack on children, on seniors, on patients who are pregnant or have disabilities — it is an attack on millions of our patients. We need to expand health care, not destroy it.”
Tune in March 13th at 5pm PT/8pm ET for a discussion of how the attack on Medicaid would impact patients, workers, and our communities, and how we can fight back.
Speakers:
Cathy Kennedy, President, National Nurses United
Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO
Vinay Krishnan, National Field Organizer, Popular Democracy
Jamila Headley, Executive Director, Be A Hero
PROTEST:
For information on the Health Care Cuts Protest in Washington D.C. on March 12th, go here: https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/press/union-nurses-joining-save-our-health-care-march-in-washington-dc
For more information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YYHhAN...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 11, 2025 11:57AM
