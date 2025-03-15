top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/15/2025
East Bay Government & Elections

Build the Concord April 19th Protest Committee Meeting

This week's flyer for organizing the Concord 19th Rally and March
Download PDF (380.1KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
April 19th Protest Committee
Email:
Phone:
(925) 435-9692
Location Details:
Organizing meeting for the April 19th Rally and March in Concord will meet at Mountain Mike's Pizza:
Saturday 3/15/25, 1:30 pm ,
@ Mountain Mike's Pizza ( party room ) ,
5358 Clayton road ( near Ygnacio Valley Rd.)
Concord
This is the organizing meeting for the upcoming April 19th protest/rally/march in Concord to resist against Trump and the rising fascism in the US. We are meeting to discuss ways and means to communicate to the wider audience, an outreach to maximize the attendance on April 19th.

Please come by and participate discussion and work on how to reach communities, individuals, unions, associations to join a united front against the threat of rising fascism in the US.

Let's make the April 19 Concord rally a show of solidarity and resistance against fascism.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 11, 2025 4:15AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$470.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code