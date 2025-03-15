From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Build the Concord April 19th Protest Committee Meeting
Date:
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
April 19th Protest Committee
Email:
Phone:
(925) 435-9692
Location Details:
Organizing meeting for the April 19th Rally and March in Concord will meet at Mountain Mike's Pizza:
Saturday 3/15/25, 1:30 pm ,
@ Mountain Mike's Pizza ( party room ) ,
5358 Clayton road ( near Ygnacio Valley Rd.)
Concord
This is the organizing meeting for the upcoming April 19th protest/rally/march in Concord to resist against Trump and the rising fascism in the US. We are meeting to discuss ways and means to communicate to the wider audience, an outreach to maximize the attendance on April 19th.
Please come by and participate discussion and work on how to reach communities, individuals, unions, associations to join a united front against the threat of rising fascism in the US.
Let's make the April 19 Concord rally a show of solidarity and resistance against fascism.
