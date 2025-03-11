From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Berkeley - Protest - ICE: Release Mahmoud Khalil NOW!
Date:
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
General Union of Palestine Students at SFSU
Location Details:
2495 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA
Berkeley - Protest ICE: Release Mahmoud Khalil NOW! by General Union of Palestine Students as SFSU
Tuesday, March 11·12:00 – 2:00pm
2495 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA
notes
Protest - ICE: Release MahmoudKhalil NOW!
🚨 TUESDAY 3/11 🚨 - SPROUL STEPS AT UC BERKELEY! 12:00!
TRUMP and ICE kidnapped a Palestinian student activist at Columbia University, MAHMOUD KHALIL this weekend and he has reportedly been moved to an ICE Detention Center in Louisiana. He is being threatened with deportation despitehaving legal immigration status and a green card.
This is a blatant violation of FREE SPEECH and we cannot allow this to go unchecked.
Tuesday, March 11·12:00 – 2:00pm
2495 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA
notes
Protest - ICE: Release MahmoudKhalil NOW!
🚨 TUESDAY 3/11 🚨 - SPROUL STEPS AT UC BERKELEY! 12:00!
TRUMP and ICE kidnapped a Palestinian student activist at Columbia University, MAHMOUD KHALIL this weekend and he has reportedly been moved to an ICE Detention Center in Louisiana. He is being threatened with deportation despitehaving legal immigration status and a green card.
This is a blatant violation of FREE SPEECH and we cannot allow this to go unchecked.
For more information: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbi...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:35PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network