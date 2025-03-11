Berkeley - Protest - ICE: Release Mahmoud Khalil NOW!

Date:

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

General Union of Palestine Students at SFSU

Location Details:

2495 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA

Berkeley - Protest ICE: Release Mahmoud Khalil NOW! by General Union of Palestine Students as SFSU

Tuesday, March 11·12:00 – 2:00pm

2495 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA

notes

Protest - ICE: Release MahmoudKhalil NOW!

🚨 TUESDAY 3/11 🚨 - SPROUL STEPS AT UC BERKELEY! 12:00!



TRUMP and ICE kidnapped a Palestinian student activist at Columbia University, MAHMOUD KHALIL this weekend and he has reportedly been moved to an ICE Detention Center in Louisiana. He is being threatened with deportation despitehaving legal immigration status and a green card.



This is a blatant violation of FREE SPEECH and we cannot allow this to go unchecked.