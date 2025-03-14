From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Veterans Rally to Protect Services
Date:
Friday, March 14, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Patty Hoyt
Location Details:
Marin Veterans' Memorial Auditorium (outside)
10 Avenue of the Flags
San Rafael
We are holding this rally as thousands gather in Washington, D.C., and at state capitols around the nation to protest the devastating cuts being made to critical programs supporting former service members.
The plight of our nation’s veterans is well known. Many face long wait times, understaffing, and high suicide rates. They demand and deserve better healthcare and support. The Trump Administration and the wealthiest person in the world are determined to make our veterans suffer.
We are currently reaching out to local elected officials and those working with veterans to speak in support of our veterans. We are asking people to join us and show their support and hear the speakers, including veterans who will share their personal stories.
Those wishing to show their support can sign up for the rally at https://actionnetwork.org/events/veterans-rally-march-14.
If you'd like to speak, please contact patty.hoyt [at] proton.me.
