Tesla Protest Saturdays in San Francisco!

Date:

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Patty Moddelmog

Location Details:

SF Tesla showroom, 999 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

People over Profit: Billionaires Shouldn’t Rule America! The United States is not a corporation, and our government is not a for-profit enterprise. Elon Musk is not a government official. He’s a billionaire with no accountability to the American people, and nobody voted for him. Our democracy deserves better. Musk and Trump will only be defeated by a massive, bipartisan movement of everyday Americans standing up against corruption, authoritarianism, and huge tax breaks for the rich, while fighting for the programs that working people need.



This is a BIPARTISAN, PEACEFUL protest. No violence or destruction of property will be tolerated. We'll be there every Saturday, come join us!