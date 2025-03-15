From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tesla Protest Saturdays in San Francisco!
Date:
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Patty Moddelmog
Location Details:
SF Tesla showroom, 999 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
People over Profit: Billionaires Shouldn’t Rule America! The United States is not a corporation, and our government is not a for-profit enterprise. Elon Musk is not a government official. He’s a billionaire with no accountability to the American people, and nobody voted for him. Our democracy deserves better. Musk and Trump will only be defeated by a massive, bipartisan movement of everyday Americans standing up against corruption, authoritarianism, and huge tax breaks for the rich, while fighting for the programs that working people need.
This is a BIPARTISAN, PEACEFUL protest. No violence or destruction of property will be tolerated. We'll be there every Saturday, come join us!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/757...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 10, 2025 7:11PM
