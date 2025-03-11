top
Justice for James - Emergency Prayer Ceremony, Press Conference and Speak Out

Justice for James - Emergency Prayer Ceremony, Press Conference and Speak Out

Vallejo City Hall
original image (750x751)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Vallejo Homeless Union
Location Details:
Vallejo City Hall
Justice for James

Houseless Lifelong resident of Vallejo Murdered by a Sweep- Community Demands Justice at Emergency Press Conference, Speakout and Prayer Ceremony

What: Emergency Press Conference/Prayer Ceremony and Speak-Out by Vallejo Homeless Union and POOR Magazine
When: 5pm Tuesday, March 11th
Where: Vallejo City Hall

James Edward Oakley, a 58 year old houseless, life-long resident of Vallejo was crushed to death by a bulldozer while a “sweep” was being conducted in an empty lot. Houseless and formerly houseless organizers from The Vallejo Homeless Union and POOR Magazine are demanding answers and justice for James.

“They knew James was there when they ran that backhoe through that lot,” said Shawn O’Malley, longtime friend of James and a currently houseless organizer with Vallejo Homeless Union. He continued, “First they kill him, then they try to kill his reputation.”

Shawn went on to explain that people are trying to portray James as a “criminal” to make it seem like his life didn't matter, which is more anti-poor, anti-Black violence always perpetrated against poor and houseless residents.

“Sweeps are literally killing houseless people from Shannon Marie Bigley in California to Cornelius Taylor in Georgia, and now James Edward Oakley, all run over by bulldozers in “Sweeps” of their outdoor shelters. As poor, houseless, indigenous people we have our own healing, practical solutions to homelessness, they do not include spending millions of tax dollars sweeping humans like we are trash,” said Tiny gray-garcia, formerly houseless, incarcerated povertyskola and co-founder of POOR Magazine Homefulness.

Following the Grants Pass Vs. Johnson Supreme Court Ruling that deemed houseless residents of the US no longer protected by the 8th amendment of the constitution, state and city legislators, police and sheriffs enhanced their already violent "sweeps" policy against houseless people by directing state agencies to dismantle homeless encampments on state land. Hundreds of houseless elders and disabled adults' lives have become gravely endangered and have died in increasing numbers due to this state sponsored violence over the last several months that is threatening to get worse under the new, nation administration.

“200 years ago, before colonization there wasn’t even a concept of homelessness,” said Talking chief/spokesperson of the confederated villages of Lisjan/Ohlone and co-founder of the Sogorea Te Land Trust and Family Elders Council member of Homefulness, a homeless peoples' solution to homelessness which just welcomed their 23rd houseless family into rent-free forever housing.

“He was a gentle giant kind of guy, if I needed a jump or something he’d be right there, many times actually, you could always count on him,” Shawn spoke through tears about his friend James.

The press conference and prayer ceremony will feature houseless residents of Vallejo and housed advocates and houseless/formerly houseless members of Homefulness and POOR Magazine/Mixed Kollective and Where Do We Go.

For updates follow:
@vallejo.homeless.union
@poormagazine
@mixedkollective
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/vallejo.homeless...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 10, 2025 2:30PM
