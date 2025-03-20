Free film screening - Korean shorts: "We Are Not Wallpaper" (2024 - Korea - 20 min) +

Date:

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

long haul infoshop

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART

Bay Area Screening of 2 Korean films and Discussion

*Korean with English subtitles



We Are Not Wallpaper 2024 (20 min)

Directed by Homeless Action Activist “Carrot”

Beyond the big-budget productions Parasite and Squid Game depicting the violent wealth disparity in capitalist Korean society lies the contemporary grassroots anti-poverty movement that has worked for over 20 years to build community and create a better life for those on the margins.

One of the most sustainable projects to emerge from the movement is civic group Homeless Action’s School for the Homeless, located near Seoul Station, the “home” of Korea’s most visible street homeless population. A diverse group of volunteer teachers work with adults who are or have been considered homeless - those living on the streets, in flophouses, tiny rooms, shelters, and otherwise housing insecure.

During and after the April 10, 2024 general election, the “Forest of Rights” class made the documentary We Are Not Wallpaper, contrasting the election campaigns with the fight for public housing and an end to discrimination against the homeless community.

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s recent martial law declaration has brought millions of people to the streets in sustained protests. Against this backdrop, we hope our film can be part of a larger international dialogue on solidarity and mutual aid in the face of our common struggles.



Spring Wind Project: We are Here 2022 (68 min Cut)

Omnibus shorts by 21 media activists

A 40-day pilgrimage interviewing the people acting at sites of struggle across the country, including residents suffering from nuclear power plants and power transmission towers, part-time workers forced to make sacrifices at their workplace, people excluded through hatred and elimination, people with experiences of repeated disasters in Korean society, people who oppose military bases and war weapons. The pilgrims and their companions embrace each other for a different world. - DMZ International Documentary Film Festival Synopsis