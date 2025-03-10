top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Afghanistan Palestine California Central Valley International U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Womyn

Hundreds turn out for Women's International Day protest in Sacramento

by Dan Bacher
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 1:31PM
"Women's rights are intrinsically tied to every other issue and struggle, ranging from anti-war to anti-racism, to trans rights and immigrants rights."
International Women's Day protest in Sacramento
original image (6000x4000)
The Women's March on International Women's Day in Sacramento featured hundreds of women and their male allies highlighting an array of issues, including the killing of women and children by the U.S.-backed Israeli government, the oppression of Afghan women by the Taliban, women's right to an abortion and the attack of women's rights by the Trump Administration.

As Lysandra da Silva of PSL Sacramento, who led chants for much of the protest, said, "We had an excellent turn out for impromptu protest that we had just two days to pump up. It shows what the power we wield when we use our voice - the community turns out. Women's rights are intrinsically tied to every other issue and struggle, ranging from anti-war to anti-racism, to trans rights and immigrants rights."

Ali Benawa and a contingent of Afghan American women, men and children came to the protest to highlight the oppression of women under the Taliban.

"I support women's rights. I'm the son of a woman and I support my mom. My sister is a woman and I support her," he stated.

"If any woman is seen not wearing the hijab in Afghanistan, she is beaten by the Taliban," he explained.

After I spoke to him, he and other members of his group performed a skit showing the oppression of women in Afghanistan, with a man (representing the Taliban) beating a women for not wearing the hijab as required by the government.

Michelle Winslett, a part of the Free Palestine contingent, held a sign with a photo of Congressman Al Green stating, "Al Green Stands With Palestine."

"There are just a few politicians that stand for the people and Al Green is one of them," Winslett said. "He doesn't get any corporate money like others do."

She said the turn out for protests needs to get bigger. "More people need to stand up. Everybody needs to stand up," Winslett urged.

Julissa Fox held a sign stating, "I Am The Table And The Chair," responding to the often quoted saying, "If you're not at the table, you're on the menu."

"I don't need a place at the table," she explained. "I'm already the table and the chairs."

The event was very spirited, as the number of people lining the corners of L and J Streets increased during the protest and many drivers of vehicles honked their horns in support as Ray Lee of Sacramento, a long time anti-war and social justice advocate, commented, "I'm having a good time here today!"

That's exactly what needs to happen. As we protest the oppression now taking place in the U.S. and across the world, we must be joyful in our resistance.
§Leading the Chants
by Dan Bacher
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 1:31PM
Lysandra da Silva leading the chants at the Women's Day protest.
original image (6000x4000)
Lysandra da Silva led the the chants at the Women's Day protest in Sacramento on 10th and L Streets in front of the State Capitol. Photo by Dan Bacher.
§I Am The Table And the Chair
by Dan Bacher
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 1:31PM
I Am The Table And The Chair
original image (720x960)
One of my favorite signs at the Women's March in Sacramento in front of the Capitol on L and 10th streets: "I Am The Table And The Chair." Photo by Dan Bacher
§Breathe In Equality, Breathe Out Patriarchy
by Dan Bacher
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 1:31PM
Breathe In Equality, Breathe Out Patriarchy
original image (960x720)
Participants in the Women's March today in Sacramento displayed an array of signs, ranging from "Breathe In Equality, Breathe Out Patriarchy" to "Resist Fascism." Photo by Dan Bacher.
§I Stand With Afghan Women
by Dan Bacher
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 1:31PM
I Stand With Afghan Women
original image (6000x4000)
Afghan American women, men and children held signs in solidarity with the women of Afghanistan. Photo by Dan Bacher.
§Skit showing oppression of Afghan women
by Dan Bacher
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 1:31PM
Skit showing oppression of Afghan women
original image (960x720)
A contingent of Afghan American women, men and children performed a skit dramatizing the plight of women under the Taliban in Afghanistan during the Women's March. Photo by Dan Bacher.
§Free Palestine Contingent
by Dan Bacher
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 1:31PM
Free Palestine Contingent
original image (6000x4000)
A large group of people from Palestine solidarity groups showed up at the Women's Day protest in Sacramento. Photo by Dan Bacher.
§Free Palestine Banner
by Dan Bacher
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 1:31PM
Free Palestine Banner
original image (6000x4000)
Local activists displayed a number of banners and signs showing their support for a Free Palestine. Photo by Dan Bacher.
§Crowd shot of Women's Day March
by Dan Bacher
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 1:31PM
Crowd shot of Women's Day March
original image (6000x4000)
People lined both sides on L Street in front of the State Capitol on International Women's Day in Sacramento. Photo by Dan Bacher.
§Native Drumming at Women's Day protest
by Dan Bacher
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 1:31PM
Native Drumming at Women's Day protest
original image (6000x4000)
As people chanted a variety of slogans, this woman drummed at the protest. Photo by Dan Bacher.
§Resist Fascism
by Dan Bacher
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 1:31PM
Ress
original image (720x960)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$445.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code