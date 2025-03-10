Hundreds turn out for Women's International Day protest in Sacramento by Dan Bacher

"Women's rights are intrinsically tied to every other issue and struggle, ranging from anti-war to anti-racism, to trans rights and immigrants rights."

The Women's March on International Women's Day in Sacramento featured hundreds of women and their male allies highlighting an array of issues, including the killing of women and children by the U.S.-backed Israeli government, the oppression of Afghan women by the Taliban, women's right to an abortion and the attack of women's rights by the Trump Administration.



As Lysandra da Silva of PSL Sacramento, who led chants for much of the protest, said, "We had an excellent turn out for impromptu protest that we had just two days to pump up. It shows what the power we wield when we use our voice - the community turns out. Women's rights are intrinsically tied to every other issue and struggle, ranging from anti-war to anti-racism, to trans rights and immigrants rights."



Ali Benawa and a contingent of Afghan American women, men and children came to the protest to highlight the oppression of women under the Taliban.



"I support women's rights. I'm the son of a woman and I support my mom. My sister is a woman and I support her," he stated.



"If any woman is seen not wearing the hijab in Afghanistan, she is beaten by the Taliban," he explained.



After I spoke to him, he and other members of his group performed a skit showing the oppression of women in Afghanistan, with a man (representing the Taliban) beating a women for not wearing the hijab as required by the government.



Michelle Winslett, a part of the Free Palestine contingent, held a sign with a photo of Congressman Al Green stating, "Al Green Stands With Palestine."



"There are just a few politicians that stand for the people and Al Green is one of them," Winslett said. "He doesn't get any corporate money like others do."



She said the turn out for protests needs to get bigger. "More people need to stand up. Everybody needs to stand up," Winslett urged.



Julissa Fox held a sign stating, "I Am The Table And The Chair," responding to the often quoted saying, "If you're not at the table, you're on the menu."



"I don't need a place at the table," she explained. "I'm already the table and the chairs."



The event was very spirited, as the number of people lining the corners of L and J Streets increased during the protest and many drivers of vehicles honked their horns in support as Ray Lee of Sacramento, a long time anti-war and social justice advocate, commented, "I'm having a good time here today!"



That's exactly what needs to happen. As we protest the oppression now taking place in the U.S. and across the world, we must be joyful in our resistance.