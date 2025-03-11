Rally/March at Richmond Chevron Refinery

Date:

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Oil and Gas Action Network

Location Details:

Judge George D Caroll Park 110 E Richmond ave, Richmond, CA 94801 US

FOOD WILL BE PROVIDED



Tuesday March 11th, 4:30pm

March from Judge George D Caroll Park in Richmond to the Chevron Refinery.



Join this Rally to demand that polluters pay for the damages they've caused to our communities, and that the state stop supporting fossil fuel investments! Be part of building the better future we deserve!



We will hear from powerful speakers and performers, as a beautiful street mural painted from the ashes of the LA fires comes to life, designed by fire survivor Eddie Aparicio.



Join this action to learn about how the state of California continues to fund fossil fuel companies through greenwashed "sustainable" investment funds, and how we can keep polluters accountable for their destruction with new legislation. We will march, chant, paint street murals and listen to powerful testimonies and performances.



150,000 people were displaced in LA from climate-pollution-fueled fires, many are climate refugees who will never return home. Many lost their lives.

These communities and the state of California are left to foot the bill for recovery through our tax dollars, while oil giants like Chevron continue to rake in billions in profits. California's state pension funds continue to invest in big oil at the expense of our futures. We say it's time to pay up. Make Polluters Pay for the damage they have knowingly caused for decades.