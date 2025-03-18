top
U.S. Immigrant Rights

First They Came for the Immigrants... Understanding & Responding to Mass Deportations

Date:
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
MAPA
Location Details:
Zoom
https://bit.ly/ImmigrantsMar18
At the forefront of the Trump/MAGA white supremacy campaign is the mass deportation of millions of immigrant, most of whom are guilty of no more of fleeing for their lives from war zones and communities consumed in violence, or in pursuit of work and economic security. Families are being shattered, lives put at risk. And like Trump’s protectionist tariffs, the deportations undermine our communities’ and national economic vitality.

Join three immigrant rights experts and activists to learn what is happening and how we can respond.

Speakers:
Araceli Argueta is the Organizing and Advocacy Director for the American Friends Service Committee’s New Jersey Immigrant Rights Program. She is an organizer, anthropologist and campaigner from El Salvador. She has organized for more than 10 years across Latin America with women, youth and indigenous people, creating tools and tactics to mobilize people from different backgrounds. She has worked on gender rights, migration, environmental and biocultural protection.

Itzel Hernandez is an immigrant rights organizer with the American Friends Service Committee in Red Bank, New Jersey. She is also a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient.

Dr. Alexandra Piñeros Shields is Associate Professor and directs the Master of Public Policy Program at the Heller School, Brandeis University where she teaches courses on immigration policy, economic justice, and participatory action research. She serves on the Boards of the ACLU and the Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:56AM
