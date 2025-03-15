From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reimagining Public Safety - Session 1: Defining Community
Saturday, March 15, 2025
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Class/Workshop
Word is Bond Collective
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Join @jasminepoetry and @aliyya92134 at @subrosa_space for our first session of the new year! With the support of @oshunlovesme, we have built an initial draft community need survey that will enable @wordisbondcollective to better understand what resources our community members have access to, are needing, and willing to share. @jasminepoetry will be blessing us with incredible spoken word. Light refreshments and childcare available! Share broadly with your community, bring yourself, and a friend.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/wordisbondcollec...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:37AM
