Reimagining Public Safety - Session 1: Defining Community

Date:

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Word is Bond Collective

Location Details:

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

Join @jasminepoetry and @aliyya92134 at @subrosa_space for our first session of the new year! With the support of @oshunlovesme, we have built an initial draft community need survey that will enable @wordisbondcollective to better understand what resources our community members have access to, are needing, and willing to share. @jasminepoetry will be blessing us with incredible spoken word. Light refreshments and childcare available! Share broadly with your community, bring yourself, and a friend.