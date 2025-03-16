Reading and Book Signing with Deena Metzger

Date:

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Deena Metzger

Email:

Location Details:

Resource Center for Nonviolence

612 Ocean St.

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

The legendary novelist, poet and community healer Deena Metzger will offer a literary reading honoring the publication of her latest novel LA VIEJA: A Journal of Fire and the re-issue of WHAT DINAH THOUGHT. Two seminal books addressing key issues of our times



La Vieja -- An old woman living in a fire lookout in the Sierra Mountains bears witness to ongoing environmental devastation and the interlocking lives of humans, trees and animals.



What Dinah Thought -- A Palestinian activist & Jewish American woman confront the ancient biblical story of Dinah and Shechem, and the story of crimes committed in the name of faith, and wounds that echo to this day.



JOIN US...

Book signing & refreshments to follow

Emceed by Carolyn Brigit Flynn

$15 per person

TICKETS REQUIRED TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT



$15.