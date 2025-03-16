From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Reading and Book Signing with Deena Metzger
Date:
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Deena Metzger
Email:
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St.
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
612 Ocean St.
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
The legendary novelist, poet and community healer Deena Metzger will offer a literary reading honoring the publication of her latest novel LA VIEJA: A Journal of Fire and the re-issue of WHAT DINAH THOUGHT. Two seminal books addressing key issues of our times
La Vieja -- An old woman living in a fire lookout in the Sierra Mountains bears witness to ongoing environmental devastation and the interlocking lives of humans, trees and animals.
What Dinah Thought -- A Palestinian activist & Jewish American woman confront the ancient biblical story of Dinah and Shechem, and the story of crimes committed in the name of faith, and wounds that echo to this day.
JOIN US...
Sunday, March 16, 2025
3:00 - 4:30 pm PST
Book signing & refreshments to follow
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Emceed by Carolyn Brigit Flynn
$15 per person
TICKETS REQUIRED TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT
$15.
La Vieja -- An old woman living in a fire lookout in the Sierra Mountains bears witness to ongoing environmental devastation and the interlocking lives of humans, trees and animals.
What Dinah Thought -- A Palestinian activist & Jewish American woman confront the ancient biblical story of Dinah and Shechem, and the story of crimes committed in the name of faith, and wounds that echo to this day.
JOIN US...
Sunday, March 16, 2025
3:00 - 4:30 pm PST
Book signing & refreshments to follow
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Emceed by Carolyn Brigit Flynn
$15 per person
TICKETS REQUIRED TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT
$15.
For more information: https://www.carolynbrigitflynn.com/deena-m...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 10, 2025 12:32AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network