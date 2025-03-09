top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Time For General Strike! Working People Fed Up With Musk,Tesla & Trump Fascist Government

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 6:49PM
A growing anger and class hatred of Musk, Tesla and Trump and people are rallying throughout the country at Tesla dealerships including in San Francisco.
There is a growing mass class hatred against Elon Musk, his company Tesla and the Fascist Trump government. They rallied and spoke out at San Francisco Tesla in San Francisco and called for an end for the oligarchy that runs the US.
They also talked about the effect of massive cuts on social services, medicaid and the cost to working people and the need for the unions including the SEIU to mobilize their members against these attacks on public services and the working class. Some also called for a general strike against the Trump Musk government.
This interview took place on March 9, 2025.

Additional Media:
Vet Speaks Out On Class War At SF Tesla With Federal Workers About Musk DOGE & War On VA
https://youtu.be/2h7PaAHyjak
STOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At Tesla SF
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk

Tesla Fremont Auto Worker Quits In Protest Of Racist & Fascist Musk & Trump
https://youtu.be/__SK3Sz2f1U

Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk At Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time To Fight Back
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/O4pqCvzYMdQ
§Fire Musk, Save Democracy
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 6:49PM
Participants in actions at Tesla want Musk out of the government and are worried about that attacks on democracy by the fascist government.
https://youtu.be/O4pqCvzYMdQ
§Delete DOGE NOW!
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 6:49PM
Participants at the rally demanded that DOGE be deleted and that Musk and Trump be removed from the government.
https://youtu.be/O4pqCvzYMdQ
§Big Baby Vampire, I Smell Muskrat
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 6:49PM
Hatred is growing against Musk and his company Tesla
https://youtu.be/O4pqCvzYMdQ
§Don
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 6:49PM
https://youtu.be/O4pqCvzYMdQ
