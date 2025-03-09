A growing anger and class hatred of Musk, Tesla and Trump and people are rallying throughout the country at Tesla dealerships including in San Francisco.

There is a growing mass class hatred against Elon Musk, his company Tesla and the Fascist Trump government. They rallied and spoke out at San Francisco Tesla in San Francisco and called for an end for the oligarchy that runs the US.They also talked about the effect of massive cuts on social services, medicaid and the cost to working people and the need for the unions including the SEIU to mobilize their members against these attacks on public services and the working class. Some also called for a general strike against the Trump Musk government.This interview took place on March 9, 2025.Additional Media:Vet Speaks Out On Class War At SF Tesla With Federal Workers About Musk DOGE & War On VASTOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At Tesla SFTesla Fremont Auto Worker Quits In Protest Of Racist & Fascist Musk & TrumpHundreds Protest Fascist Musk At Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time To Fight BackProduction Of Labor Video Project