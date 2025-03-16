From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
An Inconvenient Reality: Reflections on the Civil Rights Movement, and America’s History
Date:
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/97169187783?pwd=b83rox3F1IYIqf24RvfwS9YXlVKkvx.1
Meeting ID: 971 6918 7783 Passcode: 702166
https://zoom.us/j/97169187783?pwd=b83rox3F1IYIqf24RvfwS9YXlVKkvx.1
Meeting ID: 971 6918 7783 Passcode: 702166
Jeff participated in a Civil Rights group tour in February, 2025. The organizers call this “a trip every American should take” and he agrees because he gained a new understanding of our country’s history. "The organizers arranged for the group to meet with people involved in important events like school desegregation in Little Rock, the Freedom Rides, and the march from Selma to Montgomery. I feel truly privileged to have met them and learned from them and would like to share some of that in this talk."
Jeff Pekrul is a member of the UU San Francisco church, a co-chair of the Human Rights Working Group, and a part-time activist for social justice causes.
Jeff Pekrul is a member of the UU San Francisco church, a co-chair of the Human Rights Working Group, and a part-time activist for social justice causes.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:07PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network