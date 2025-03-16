An Inconvenient Reality: Reflections on the Civil Rights Movement, and America’s History

Date:

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

Jeff participated in a Civil Rights group tour in February, 2025. The organizers call this “a trip every American should take” and he agrees because he gained a new understanding of our country’s history. "The organizers arranged for the group to meet with people involved in important events like school desegregation in Little Rock, the Freedom Rides, and the march from Selma to Montgomery. I feel truly privileged to have met them and learned from them and would like to share some of that in this talk."



Jeff Pekrul is a member of the UU San Francisco church, a co-chair of the Human Rights Working Group, and a part-time activist for social justice causes.