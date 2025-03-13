From the Open-Publishing Newswire

An Evening with U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón

Date:

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

College of Marin Library

Email:

Phone:

(415) 485-9475

Location Details:

College of Marin - Performing Arts Building

835 College Avenue

Kentfield, CA 94904

Join us as Ada Limón, the United States Poet Laureate, reads her poetry, engages in an onstage interview, and answers questions from the audience. Includes a brief excerpt from "Miracle Fish," a play inspired by Ms. Limón's poetry. Free admission, free parking, and free refreshments.