An Evening with U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón
Thursday, March 13, 2025
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaker
College of Marin Library
(415) 485-9475
College of Marin - Performing Arts Building
835 College Avenue
Kentfield, CA 94904
Join us as Ada Limón, the United States Poet Laureate, reads her poetry, engages in an onstage interview, and answers questions from the audience. Includes a brief excerpt from "Miracle Fish," a play inspired by Ms. Limón's poetry. Free admission, free parking, and free refreshments.
For more information: https://libguides.marin.edu/ada
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 9, 2025 2:37PM
