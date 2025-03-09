top
International U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

In Contempt #50: National Guard Sent in to New York Prisons, Leonard Peltier Comes Home

by columnist
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 11:56AM
In this column, It's Going Down presents a monthly roundup of political prisoner, prison rebel, and repression news, happenings, announcements, action and analysis. Packed in as always are updates, fundraisers, and birthdays.
xpeltier.png.pagespeed.ic.4qaeru0aBc.jpg

In this column, we present our monthly roundup of political prisoner, prison rebel, and repression news, happenings, announcements, action and analysis. Packed in as always are updates, fundraisers, and birthdays.

There’s a lot happening, so let’s dive right in!

HALT Act Suspended as New York Prisons See Uprisings As National Guard Called in During Guard Strike

In recent weeks, guards in New York prisons have launched a large wildcat strike, leading the New York Governor to call in thousands of National Guard soldiers to help run the prisons and put prisoners on lockdown – shutting off basic programs, showers, access to legal resources, medical treatment, and visitation. As the strike by guards has grown, seven prisoners have now died and several prisons in New York have seen ongoing unrest and protests.

The strike isn’t taking place in a vacuum, but against a backdrop of a growing anger at prison guards following the horrific and brutal killing of Robert Brooks in December of 2024. Many prisoners and support groups are now decrying the strike by guards as a “distraction by officers who don’t want greater oversight.” Guards are chiefly angry at:

[T]he Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act or HALT, that place[s] some limits on the use of solitary confinement in state prisons. The guards staged the work stoppage, which affected all but one of the 42 state prisons, based on their claim that the minimal limitations on the use of this barbaric practice shifted the balance of power between them and the inmates in favor of the latter. The unspoken subtext is that it weakened the guards’ ability to impose control by terror, supposedly creating an unsafe environment for them.

In addition to opposition to HALT, which the union has sought to repeal from its inception, the immediate trigger of the guards’ wildcat strike was the indictment of 10 guards and other prison staff in the brutal beating resulting in the death of a 43-year-old inmate, Robert Brooks, at the Marcy Correctional Facility, near Utica, last December. The incident was unintentionally recorded on guards’ body-cams.

As Gothamist reported:

As incarcerated people report deteriorating conditions because of the walkouts, the guards protesting outside have voiced several grievances of their own. In interviews with public media, many of the strikers blamed the problems on the 2021 HALT Solitary law, which limits the amount of time a person can be held in solitary confinement and requires due process before a commitment can begin. It also mandates that any incarcerated individual be allowed at least four hours out of their cells each day and bars staff from putting pregnant and disabled prisoners in solitary confinement…Corrections officers and their supporters argue that the law makes it harder for them to maintain discipline and segregate violent people from the general population.

The [HALT Solitary law] measure’s supporters, however, argue that solitary confinement is akin to torture, and that restrictions on it are necessary to shield incarcerated people from excessive cruelty in the system. Before the law’s passage, prisoners could be confined to a cell for up to 23 hours a day. HALT supporters were outraged when, on Thursday, DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello suspended provisions of the law in a memo to the striking officers.

“ What rights are we going to suspend next?” said Jerome Wright, a previously incarcerated man and now co-director of the HALT Solitary Campaign, who blamed Hochul for allowing the directive. Wright said the provisions of HALT haven’t been fully implemented, and abuse remains common across the prison system. He argued the walkouts are a distraction from the indictments handed up this week in the Brooks case.

The Community Resource Hub has produced a short explainer looking at the guard “strike” in the New York prison system that’s led to the National Guard being sent in. At least two uprisings have also taken place in the NY system in recent weeks, at Collins Correctional Facility and Riverview. At Riverview, prisoners “took control of multiple dormitories for several hours.”

As the New York Governor and the labor union representing the prison guards has negotiated an end to the strike, this has led to the New York DOCCS suspending the HALT Solitary Confinement Act. As one call to action explains:

On February 20th, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) initiated widespread lockdowns and canceled personal and legal visits indefinitely at all New York State prisons, further isolating incarcerated people and cutting them off from the vital support of loved ones and attorneys, and illegally indefinitely suspended provisions of the HALT Solitary Confinement Act, a law passed by a supermajority of lawmakers and signed by the Governor.

Incarcerated people are locked down in their cells upwards of 24 hours a day, and are suffering delayed or denied access to food, medication, mental health and medical care, heat, electricity, showers, commissary, religious services, college and educational classes and other vital programs and basic needs. These denials of basic rights and necessities are on top of ongoing rampant staff physical and sexual abuse of incarcerated people. Now, they are also being denied the basic human right to see and speak with their families and legal counsel – and, for those in solitary, even fellow incarcerated people.

The suspension of provisions in HALT and cancellation of visits follows an unlawful work stoppage and accompanying protests by rogue corrections officers who abandoned their posts, causing grave harm to people in New York’s prisons, imperiling people’s health and lives, and compelling the Governor to deploy the National Guard to do their jobs for them.

The timing of this strike is no coincidence. The actions of these corrections officers are an attempt to sabotage necessary reforms and shield themselves from accountability for violence they perpetrate inside prisons. It is intended to deflect attention from a moment of reckoning for New York’s violent prison system and culture of impunity as DOCCS’ officers have just been charged for their brutal torture and murder of Robert Brooks at Marcy Correctional Facility.

Robert Brooks was a 43-year-old Black father with a family and community who cared deeply about him. As seen by the business-as-usual manner in which officers and medical staff tortured and killed Robert on video, his murder was not an anomaly but emblematic of routine racist brutality inflicted throughout New York’s prisons and jails. For years and decades, officers have beaten and killed Black people in New York’s prisons – including Leonard Strickland, Samuel Harrell, Karl Taylor, Terry Cooper, John McMillon, and countless others – and yet the racist system of brutality continues unabated.

There have been countless investigative reports of a “scourge of racial bias” and routine and frequent brutal beatings covered up by locking people in solitary confinement on false charges. Even just since Robert’s killing, there have been reports of other people beaten and killed by officers and people being locked down systematically.

Another collective letter on solitary confinement in the NY system can be found here. At the time of this writing, the New York Governor has announced a tentative agreement, ending the strike. According to the New York Times

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state had reached a deal with leaders of the corrections officers’ union to end the work stoppage by Saturday. The deal included a 90-day suspension of a state law that restricts the use of long-term solitary confinement; limits on mandatory overtime for officers; and a promise not to discipline guards who returned to work before the deadline.

In the meantime, visits by inmates’ lawyers, family members and friends have remained discontinued along with nonessential medical appointments, early release programs and prisoner classes.

Late last year, guards at Marcy Correctional Facility were captured on body-worn cameras beating a handcuffed man to death, a jarring episode that advocates for inmate rights and prison watchdog groups said reflected a widespread culture of brutality behind the walls of the state’s prisons.

And on Saturday, another inmate at a facility across the street, 22-year-old Messiah Nantwi, died after an incident in which other inmates said he was beaten by corrections officers. Eleven corrections staff members involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave while the State Police and other agencies investigate the death, said Thomas Mailey, a prisons spokesman.

Early on, at Auburn Correctional Facility west of Syracuse, an inmate named Jonathan Grant pleaded for medical attention, other prisoners said, but help never came. On Feb. 22, Mr. Grant, 61, who had a history of strokes, was found dead in his cell.

Mason Earle, a 26-year-old inmate at Auburn, described another incident during the strike when someone in his unit began having chest pains. Mr. Earle said he and others shouted for help until the man was taken away in a wheelchair. A short time later, his cell was cleared out. It was not clear what became of him, but soon after, officials announced another death at the facility, that of Jeffery Bair, 40, who was found unconscious in his cell on Feb. 24 and could not be revived.

…[S]ome prisoners began falling ill during the strikes, prompting other inmates to shout in unison, “Medical emergency! Medical emergency!” and bang on the cell gates to get the attention of anyone who could help. Mr. Colon said at least three men were wheeled out of his unit after medical episodes. When prisoners at Sing Sing were let out for recreation after a week of being confined to one unit, one of them, Anthony Douglas, 66, remained behind. He was found hanging dead in his cell just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Four hours later, another man, Franklyn Dominguez, 35, died after he, too, was found unresponsive in his cell.

Political Prisoner News

Long-term Indigenous political prisoner Leonard Peltier has finally been released to home confinement after 49 years of incarceration. You can watch Leonard’s homecoming speech here, as well as a press conference with Leonard’s attorneys here, and a welcome home event hosted by the NDN Collective. Check out a report here from Unicorn Riot.

In less positive news, antifascist prisoner Alex Stokes recently had his sentence upheld in court, and the Upstate Correctional Facility where he is held is currently on lockdown. You can write to him at:

Alexander Contompasis 22B5028
Upstate Correctional Facility
PO Box 2001
Malone, NY, 12953

Chicano anarchist prisoner Xinachtli recently published a statement speaking on the People’s Tribunal on Rojava vs Turkey.

The Rattling the Cages series of talks continues, with anarchist ex-political prisoner Eric King recently hosting an event titled “Abolition is a Family Affair” bringing together his own family with those of Russell Maroon Shoatz and Laura Whitehorn. You can watch it here:

The next event in the series will be “Looking Back at the George Jackson Brigade,” and will go live on March 22nd. Eric King and Josh Davidson also recently appeared on The Beautiful Idea podcast to discuss anti-repression and prisoner support organizing. Printable zines of all previous Rattling the Cages talks can be found here, and all previous talks can be watched through the Firestorm Books youtube page.

Peppy, a long-time activist facing charges stemming from a protest against an anti-LGBTQ+ bigot, has been moved to a new facility in Ohio. Supporters can write to him here:

Brian DiPippa #66590-510
FCI Elkton
P.O. Box 10
Lisbon, OH 44432

Mongoose Distro has published new writing by anarchist and reproductive rights prisoner Caleb Freestone, which is available as a printable zine here. You can donate to help support Caleb here. From Caleb:

Mississippi really is beautiful. The crab grass planted at the prison’s construction is losing a protracted war to clover, wild lettuce, dandelion, and these gnarly purple flowers unknown to me. There are ancient trees in the distance, painted skies in the mornings and evenings; birds and skunks defy the barbed wire as voles excavate their burrows below. Yazoo City once burned to the ground thanks to the ghost of a witch burned at the stake seeking revenge. The rebuilt downtown was ravaged again by Walmart and now stands abandoned. Humans have not fared well here since Europeans brought genocide to the land. Yet that evil has only soaked as deep as the roots of the alien grass being routed by wild flowers yearning to be free.

I read. I write. I pretend heating instant noodles is cooking. I work out. I sift through the lies on CNN and Fox. I dream. I speak of the world as it could be. But mostly I learn. Here in the rotting carcass of this empire, there is such creativity, resilience, faith; we practice mutual aid and solidarity every day. We know who the enemy is. “Nothing in prison is free” was the first and biggest lie from a guard. Our bodies may not be free, but most of our possessions were gifts from one another, paid for in gratitude and reciprocity. The only things for sale are restricted or banned. Artificial scarcity is key to capitalism. Everyone is worse off for having come here, yet there are valuable lesson in the extraordinary nature of our humanity. These lessons are simply disdained by a society which worships domination and greed.

The First Step Act and Good Time Credit will qualify me for release on April 10, 2025 as long as I am not written up. But they will hold me months past this date. The Second Chance Act already qualified me for a halfway house the day after I arrived. However, they keep making up excuses to delay the paperwork. The BOP has no discretion – these Acts are law. In practice, the BOP holds folx as long as they can. Over incarceration lawsuits will not win enough to cover lawyers’ fees unless one has been illegally held for over a year too long. So I remain in the belly of the beast at Yazoo City, Low 1, separated from my spouse and my community along with 1,100 others who deserve dignity and liberation as well. Meanwhile, states are criminalizing abortion and “fake clinics” continue to trick and manipulate folx from seeking actual medical care.

Please consider writing me, recommending books, sharing the details of our case, speaking up for bodily autonomy and the abolition of prison, distributing copies of this essay, and supporting my spouse and I:

chuffed.org/project/visitcalebf

Cashapp – $JadeF64

Instagram – @FTLauderdaleFoodNotBombs, @SolidarityFTL

Write to Caleb here:

Caleb Freestone #07786-506
FCI Yazoo City Low
P.O. BOX 5000
Yazoo City, MS 39194

The support team for Mexican Indigenous anarchist prisoner Miguel Peralta are fundraising or his legal costs, and recently organized a fundraising raffle.

Atlanta IWOC recently held a successful fundraising drive to help Virgin Island 3 prisoner Hanif Shabazz Bey stay connected and able to pay for phone calls.

Ongoing Cases

Luigi Mangione recently accepted nearly $300,000 of crowdfunded donations from the December 4 Legal Committee. Check out Party Girls for more info on this development.

Midwest Books to Prisoners recently published a call to support Dandelion, who is currently going through the court system.

The New Republic recently published a major article on the Atlanta Cop City RICO charges. For those who can’t access the article due to paywalls, a paywall-free version can be found here. From the article:

When the SWAT team beat down his front door in the early hours of May 31, 2023, Marlon Kautz’s first thought was that it was a mistake. His second thought was that he might die.

From his bedroom, Kautz heard the officers debating whether or not to toss a flash-bang grenade into the living room. The house was surrounded by officers in tactical gear, toting assault rifles, from the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Kautz shouted to the officers that he was coming out, his hands raised. “We kept repeating that we were unarmed,” he told me, as he and his roommates walked out of their rooms as calmly as possible. They were immediately arrested, placed in separate squad cars, and taken to jail, where they were held for the next four days as police “ransacked” their house, searching for evidence to support their case that the group had engaged in charity fraud and money laundering in connection to the “Stop Cop City” movement, a sprawling protest and activism campaign aimed at halting the construction of the massive Atlanta Public Safety Training Center outside the city.

Kautz, alongside his roommates and colleagues Adele MacLean and Savannah Patterson, are members of a nonprofit organization called the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which has supported local protest movements since 2016 by providing arrested activists with bail funds and legal resources. Their case is an extreme example of how a motivated and militarized government can crack down on protest, dissent, and the civil rights of everyday citizens en masse.

In Atlanta, the raid was a response to years of activism against police violence surrounding “Cop City,” the center’s nickname. But in conversations with The New Republic, legal experts and activists alike said that, in Donald Trump’s second administration, what happened that morning in Atlanta may soon play out all over the country. While our new and former president is known for his high-profile spats with boldface media names, the second Trump administration’s assault on free speech won’t start with CNN but with hundreds, if not thousands, of activists like Kautz across the country, as federal forces seize the precedent that repressive state governments like Georgia’s have been using for years. That dystopian future isn’t far away: New legislation in Congress and new legal cases against groups outside of Georgia show that the right is already devising new tools to stamp out what scant agency Americans have left.

“What’s happening in Atlanta is a vision of the future,” Kautz told me. “This is a test run of a [repressive] playbook that authorities on many different levels are experimenting with to discover what they can get away with.”

In other Cop City news, the Atlanta Community Press Collective has a report up about Jamie Marsicano, who is launching a federal lawsuit against the Atlanta Police Department. From the report:

Attorneys de Janon and Drago Cepar, Jr. filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jamie Marsicano in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. It asserts six different civil rights claims, including for violations of the First and Fourth Amendments, against the City of Atlanta and individual defendants with the Atlanta Police Department (APD), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Natural Resources, among other agencies. The complaint alleges that “defendants were recklessly and callously indifferent to [Marsicano’s] federally protected rights.”

Marsicano, who alternatively uses she/her and they/them pronouns, was arrested on March 5, 2023, during a multi-agency police raid of a music festival in Atlanta’s South River Forest, or the Weelaunee Forest by its Mvskoke name. Marsicano and 22 others arrested that night were charged with domestic terrorism and later with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) in a sweeping indictment that resulted in racketeering charges against 61 people alleged to be part of the Stop Cop City protest movement.

The complaint alleges that APD Chief Schierbaum created a policy of pursuing “pretextual criminal charges against ‘Stop Cop City’ protesters.” The policy has resulted in “an express instruction” that officers with APD and other agencies arrest and charge Cop City protesters, “particularly if they are close or present at the Weelaunee Forest,” according to the complaint.

Read the full report here. Lastly, there is a new report about surveillance cameras being put up outside of the homes of Stop Cop City activists.

The Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee is asking people to support Bobby Mason, a Diné Warrior detained in Flagstaff for alleged actions against uranium mining and transportation. Legal funds can be sent via Venmo to @DNW91 or through https://pay.telmate.com/ui#/deposit_type and by choosing inmate number 202501018.

A Louisiana grand jury has issued an arrest warrant for Dr Margaret Carpenter, a New York doctor who allegedly prescribed abortion pills online to a pregnant Louisiana minor, as well as the pregnant minor’s mother.

There’s a call for people to support Atlanta Forest defendant Vienna Forest, whose IDs remain confiscated making it impossible for her to work. Donations can be made to @ccwillneverbb via venmo.

AI and Policing

In Saint Louis County, Missouri, Chris Gatlin spent 17 months held in pre-trial detention after an AI facial recognition programme identified him as an assault suspect. The assault victim had initially pointed to two other people during a photo line-up as looking more like the suspect, and told reporters, “I felt I was being pointed into something.” Gatlin is now suing the police department over the 17 months he was incarcerated without any real evidence.

Trans Prisoners Under Attack

A lawsuit filed by several trans women held in the federal prison system seems to be holding up Trump’s plan to move trans prisoners. On February 24th, US District Judge Royce Lamberth issued a preliminary injunction preventing trans women from being transferred into male prisons, although it is likely that further appeals will be issued.

Article continues in comments

For more information: https://itsgoingdown.org/in-contempt-50/
§In Contempt #50 continued
by columnist
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 11:57AM

Action Continues Against Threats of Mass Deportation

Demonstrations, mass student walkouts, and community organizing against ICE continue to play out across the US. Unicorn Riot has a report from a vigil at an GEO ICE detention center in Aurora, Colorado, and a protest was also recently organized against ICE’s plans to reopen the former FCI Dublin in California as a detention center. The Final Straw recently broadcast an interview on resistance to ICE in Western North Carolina. In Los Angeles, the Community Self-Defense Coalition, comprised of over 60 grassroots groups, is organizing patrols of impacted neighborhoods, and have already stopped several ICE raids.

The Trump administration continues to push for increased mass deportations, is mulling potentially invoking the Insurrection Act, and has indicated plans to imprison immigrants at Guantanamo Bay and in the prison system of El Salvador. Recently, an open letter was published by former prisoners at Guantanamo:

Guantanamo is not just a prison – it is a place where law is warped, dignity is stripped, and suffering is hidden behind barbed wire. We lived it. We know the clang of metal doors, the weight of shackles, and the silence of a world that looked away. We know what it means to be caged without charge, without trial, without hope.

Now, the same system that stole years from our lives is expanding to imprison migrants, people seeking safety only to be sent to a place that exists outside the law designed to strip them of their rights. Guantanamo does not just allow abuse; it ensures cruelty. This executive order does not just enable injustice; it guarantees it.

Detaining migrants at Guantanamo denies them constitutional protections, trapping them in the same legal limbo we endured. This deliberate ambiguity enables abuse, just as it did with us. We know firsthand what happens when a system is designed to break people. This is not about security; it is about power, control, and using Guantanamo’s darkness to conceal yet another injustice.

This decision is a direct result of the impunity the US has enjoyed for the crimes committed at Guantanamo. The failure to close the prison and reckon with its legacy has not only allowed these injustices to continue but has now enabled their expansion. Guantanamo should have been shut down long ago; instead, it is being revived for new victims.

We refuse to stay silent. We refuse to let others be swallowed by the same nightmare we endured. No one deserves to be thrown into a system built to erase them. We will not stop speaking. We will not stop fighting. We will not let Guantanamo’s horrors be repeated.

Read the full letter here.

California Hunger Strike Film

A new film has been made about the massive California hunger strikes of 2011-2013. From Oakland Abolition & Solidarity:

Over a decade in the making, two filmmakers have put together a humbling, grounded telling of the massive hunger strikes of 2011 -2013 that rocked California’s prison system seeking to up-end business as usual and stop indefinite solitary confinement. We won’t write a full review here but there are some major points that deserve attention and indeed, praise.

  • The filmmakers did their homework and spent years and years working with the strikers, family and organizers. This is rare.
  • The film itself gives center stage to the strikers and allows them to tell the story in their own words. The men of Pelican Bay open their hearts and pull no punches.
  • So much footage from inside the prisons was obtained and included. Stunning never before seen footage of bargaining sessions between strike leaders and CDCr prisoncrats was also obtained and woven into the film. Even those of us who have done time or have done prison abolition work for decades were taken to school by the film.

But of course, the film definitely has its limits, not in terms of cinematic technique, but in terms of the ideological content it pushes as well as in terms of some thorny issues it conspicuously sidesteps such as the involvement of the so-called “gang” structures in building the strike.

For more information on the strike, go here.

Announcing the UPROAR Network

The new network initiated by Kevin “Rashid” Johnson, initially called People Against Prison Abuse, has now changed its name to United Prisoners & Relatives Organizing Against Repression (UPROAR). They write that their principles are:

1 – Direct confrontation: we don’t just advocate, we organize, resist and apply pressure.

2 – Families as a force: this is a movement led by prisoners and their loved ones, not by detached NGOs, not-for-profits, or career activists.

3 – Inside-Outside-Unity: we connect the struggle inside to generate pressure outside, breaking the isolation prisons depend on.

4 – Material Resistance: we expose repression, mobilize communities, and dismantle systemic abuse not just describe it.

With this new name change we want to build UPROAR into an inside/outside prisoner support movement that will genuinely bring change to conditions within Amerika’s razor wire plantations. Join us and help make a powerful and loud UPROAR!

To get into contact go here.

Phone-Zaps

IDOC Watch has organized a phone zap in response to a lockdown at Plainfield Correctional Facility, as well as one in response to freezing conditions at Buckingham Correctional in Virginia.

Lucasville Uprising Prisoners

Lucasville Uprising prisoner Keith LaMar was recently interviewed by TruthOut about The Injustice of Justice, a new animated short film that he narrated.

Tommie Blackmon, another prisoner convicted after the uprising, was recently moved, and is looking for donations to help him replace items lost during the move. You can reach out to him at:

Tommie Blackmon #185-291
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction
Mail Processing Center (OMPC)
884 Coitsville-Hubbard Road
Youngstown, Ohio 44505

Greg Curry, another Lucasville prisoner, has published a statement aimed at explaining his criminal record following the the uprising.

Vaughn 17

An event was held in February at the Black Workers Center in DC, celebrating the anniversary of the Vaughn prison uprising. The event also served as a soft release for Jarreau “RUK” Ayers’ upcoming book.

Vaughn 17 prisoner Alejandro “Ajay” Rodriguez-Ortiz recently suffered the loss of his mother, and was unable to attend a wake for her due to being attacked by the CERT team and moved to isolation as revenge for giving an interview to a journalist. You can donate to help support the Ortiz family through this time here.

Sundiata Jawanza Freedom Campaign

Sundiata Jawanza, a long-term jailhouse lawyer and incarcerated organizer held in the South Carolina system, is up for parole this year. From his website:

  1. Host a Letter Writing Circle: Mobilize your community to write letters in support of Sundiata’s parole. Every letter counts in the fight for justice.
  2. Send your letters to:
    South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
    293 Greystone Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29210
    P.O. Box 207, Columbia, SC 29202
  3. Deadline: May 19, 2025 – Get your letters in by the deadline!
  4. *Submit your support letter online: Support Parole

Get Involved

  1. Organize Local Letter Writing Circles: Gather your community to host letter writing events.
  2. Spread the Word: Share this flyer far and wide.
  3. Stand Up for Liberation: Your collective voice can help secure Sundiata’s freedom.
  4. Mutual Aid: Give funds to Sundiata’s legal, communication and initiative costs – Unchain Sundiata Jawanza

For more information contact: FreeJawanza@protonmail.com

Pendleton Uprising Anniversary

The Defense Committee to Free the Pendleton 2 have put out a call for events to mark the 40th anniversary of the uprising at Indiana State Reformatory, now Pendleton Correctional Facility. They write:

On February 1, 1985, people held captive at the notoriously racist maximum-security Indiana State Reformatory rose up to stop the murder of a beloved jailhouse lawyer and political prisoner named Lokmar Abdul-Wadood Yazidi, who was being beaten to death by white supremacist guards. The white supremacist guards were organized into a clandestine cell in the prison called the Sons of Light, which included many high ranking officers, and regularly brutalized Black prisoners without cause. Only a few months later, in French v. Owens, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals found the prison to have been violating the 8th Amendment Constitutional rights of all people in custody there over a period of several years, by subjecting them to cruel and unusual punishment in the form of “overcrowding and double-celling, unwholesome food, excessive use of mechanical restraints, medical neglect, and continuous threats to inmates’ safety.

The Pendleton 2, John “Balagoon” Cole and Christopher “Naeem” Trotter, led a group of concerned prisoners in stopping the Sons of Light from killing Lokmar, and then they were forced to take over a cell house with hostages in order to prevent the guards from killing them too. A stand-off ensued which lasted about 16 hours, with a negotiated end that left everyone involved alive.

Two years later, Balagoon and Naeem were wrongfully convicted by an all-white jury in a town run by the Ku Klux Klan and their ilk. They were sentenced to 88 and 142 years, respectively, and then thrown into solitary confinement and held there illegally for decades.

The Defense Committee to Free the Pendleton 2 is calling for actions in solidarity with the Pendleton 2 on or around the 40th Anniversary of the Uprising, which is coming up on February 1, 1985. Solidarity actions could include a screening of the documentary The Pendleton 2: They Stood Up, an event to write letters to the P2 to keep their spirits up and keep the pigs off their backs, a banner-drop, or a rally! Reach out to us if your organization or group is putting on an action for the Pendleton 2 and we will feature it on our website and social media! Email us about your action at thependleton2@gmail.com.

Events organized in support of the 2 so far have included a letter-writing night in Bloomington, Indiana, and a film showing in Washington, DC.

Death Penalty

A number of death row inmates have recently had success with legal challenges. Richard Glossip, a prisoner on Oklahoma’s death row, has been granted a new trial by the Supreme Court. In North Carolina, Hasson Bacote has had his death penalty sentence overturned after showing in court that racial discrimination played a significant role in his original trial. Jessie Hoffman, a Louisiana prisoner who is due to be executed in March, has just submitted a new federal complaint against Louisiana’s use of nitrogen hypoxia in executions.

General Prison News and Abolitionist Media Updates

The Nebraska prison system has recently adopted full mail digitization, meaning that the addresses for sending mail to all Nebraska prisoners have changed. For instance, to send mail to Fran Thompson, you would need to write to:

Fran Thompson #93341
Nebraska Correctional Center for Women
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services
P.O. Box 247
Phoenix, MD 21131

The Appalachian Rekindling Project, an Indigenous organization in Eastern Kentucky, recently purchased land on the site of a proposed Federal prison, blocking construction on the FCI Letcher site. The land was acquired with support from Building Community Not Prisons, another group working to resist the proposed new prison.

Jailhouse Lawyers Speak are currently fundraising for a jailhouse lawyer being released from the North Carolina prison system, with donations to be sent via cashapp or venmo to arebelsworld. They are also asking for advice about transitional housing options in the Macon, GA area that will take in a mother and child.

The parents of Al’Mir Harris, a prisoner who died from medical neglect at Baldwin State Prison, Georgia at the end of 2024, have started a petition calling for prisoners to have more protection against medical neglect.

Kevin “Rashid” Johnson reports that prisoners at Red Onion State Prison in Virginia continue to set themselves on fire in the hope of being transferred, months on from when the story began to attract outside interest. He has also written on the Virginia prison system’s attempts to control the story and censor his access to outside media.

Texas prisoner Jason Renard Walker continues to publish writing exposing abuses in the Texas prison system, including a recent suicide at the Powledge Unit, the effects of meth addiction in prison, and a new rule allowing prisons to punish prisoners for use or possession of “unknown substances”, which means that they can discipline prisoners without having any need to actually prove the use of drugs.

Mongoose Distro recently published a letter to ODRC director Annette Chambers-Smith from anarchist prisoner Sean Swain, as well as new collage art from Kit Brixton.

It’s Going Down recently published a new interview with Tempestad, an anarchist and ex-prisoner living in Mexico City.

Jailhouse Lawyers Speak have shared a report from a prisoner at Ware State Prison, Georgia, who writes: “The warden & cert staff @ ware state prison goes to these guys and asked how to stop the violence. So these take it upon themselves to come together and create peaceful dormitories with no violence. Now that it’s no violence in the dormitories. Now they come back and tell since it’s no violence. We going to pack y’all up and move y’all to a new dormitory where it can potentially start some violence. Somebody make this make sense to me. I’m convinced that GDC is helping start these gang wars and violence. This need to be investigated!”

JLS commented: “Perfect example on how prisoncrats play on people in prison that want less violence. Prisoncrats give room for people inside to end the violence, when they’re under pressure, then turn right back around to disturb it once obtained. This happens across the country time and time again.”

IDOC Watch have published an article on the case of Antonio D. Jones, who has served 21 years after being wrongfully convicted in spite of evidence clearing him.

Unicorn Riot report that a new source has come forward with evidence about the innocence of Philip Vance, who was wrongfully convicted of a 2002 murder in Saint Paul.

International

Samidoun continues to cover the mass releases of Palestinian prisoners, including 183 prisoners freed on February 1st, 369 prisoners freed on February 15th, and 620 prisoners freed on February 22nd. They also report that the Palestinian Authority has stopped payments to prisoners’ families.

The final decision in the case of Georges Abdallah, a Lebanese revolutionary prisoner held in France who was due to be released on appeal, has now been postponed to 19 June.

Salvatore Vespertino, an Italian anarchist who escaped after being given an eight-year sentence for the 2017 attack on a fascist bookshop, has been arrested in Spain.

Francesca Nadin, a UK prisoner held in pre-trial detention for alleged participation in actions against Israeli arms company Elbit Systems, has published a new article, “I am a political prisoner, not a hero.” A Running Down the Walls event was recently held in Manchester, raising nearly £600 for the Filton 18 prisoners. There’s also a call to support Sean Middlesbrough and Jordan Devlin, two pre-trial Palestine solidarity prisoners who are wrongfully listed as convicted instead of pre-trial, meaning that they are being held in worse conditions.

The British branch of IWOC are organizing a solidarity campaign for Kevan Thakrar, a UK prisoner held in brutal conditions of long-term solitary confinement. There’s also a call for letters and emails in support of Ryan Roberts, a prisoner serving a 14-year sentence from the Kill the Bill movement in 2021, who requires urgent medical attention. Ryan’s supporters are asking for people to send them cute/silly/fun pictures to send on to Ryan, which can be sent via DM to ftss.28 on instagram, or emailed to ftss2028 [at] gmail.com.

A gathering in solidarity with Casey Goonan was held in Connemara, Ireland.

Greek anarchist prisoner Dimitris Chatzivasiliadis has published a new text calling for a revolutionary union of anarchists. A new zine of letters from the anarchist struggle in Greece is available on archive.org, and The Final Straw Radio recently interviewed a member of the Solidarity Fund for Imprisoned and Persecuted Revolutionaries, or Tameio, on the ongoing Ampelokipoi case and repression in Greece.

In Finland, graffiti has been painted in solidarity with Ola, held since November 2024 on charges connected to an action against Elbit Systems.

Russian anarchist prisoner Ruslan Siddiqui has shared a first-hand account of his actions to sabotage the war machine, as well as his torture at the hands of the state.

ABC Belarus have published an overview of repression against anarchists and anti-fascists in 2024, and a more detailed collection of news from anarchist prisoners in November-December.

A rally was held at the prison in Chemnitz, Germany, in support of Nele, an anti-fascist facing extradition to Hungary as part of the ongoing Budapest Antifa case.

Uprising Defendants

See Uprising Support for more info, and check out the Antirepression PDX site for updates from Portland cases. You can also check With Whatever Weapons for regularly-updated zines listing current prisoners. To the best of our knowledge they currently include:

Tyre Means 49981-086
USP Victorville
US Penitentiary
P.O. Box 3900
Adelanto, CA 92301

Margaret Channon 49955-086
FCI Tallahassee
P.O. Box 5000
Tallahassee, FL 32314

Malik Muhammad #23935744
Snake River Correctional
777 Stanton Blvd
Ontario, OR 97914

Montez Lee 22429-041
FCI Ray Brook
Federal Correctional Institution
PO Box 900
Ray Brook, NY 12977

Matthew White #21434-041
USP Terre Haute
PO Box 33
Terre Haute, IN 47808

Matthew Rupert #55013-424
USP Big Sandy
US Penitentiary
P.O. Box 2068
Inez, KY 41224

José Felan #54146-380
FCI Terre Haute
Federal Correctional Institution
P.O. Box 33
Terre Haute, IN 47808

David Elmakayes 77782-066
FCI McKean
Federal Correctional Institution
P.O. Box 8000
Bradford, PA 16701

Khalif Miller #70042-066
USP Big Sandy
U.S. Penitentiary
P.O. Box 2068
Inez, KY 41224

Alvin Joseph 1002016959
Hays State Prison
PO Box 668
Trion, GA 30753

John Wade #1003510744
PO Box 3877
Jackson, GA 30233

Aline Espinosa-Villegas #22814-509
FMC Carswell
P.O. Box 27137
Fort Worth, Texas 76127

Address letter to Angel, address envelope to Aline A Espinosa-Villegas.

Mujera Benjamin Lunga’ho #08572-509
FCI Forrest City Medium
Federal Correctional Institution
P.O. Box 3000
Forrest City, AR 72336

Christopher Tindal 04392-509
FCI Cumberland
PO Box 1000
Cumberland, MD 21501

Upcoming Birthdays

Reverend Joy Powell

As a pastor and a consistent activist against police brutality, violence and oppression in her community, Rev. Joy Powell was warned by the Rochester Police department that she was a target because of her speaking out against corruption. On many occasions Rev. Joy had held rallies and spoke out against the police brutality and “police justifications” in Rochester NY. As a result, Rev. Joy was accused and convicted of 1st Degree Burglary and Assault.

An all white jury tried her; the state provided no evidence and no eyewitnesses. Rev. Joy was not allowed to discuss her activism or say that she was a pastor. The person that testified for her was not allowed to tell the court that he knew Rev. Joy through their activist work and through the church. Furthermore the judge Francis Affronti promised he was going to give her a harsh sentence because he did not like her. She was convicted and given 16 years and seven years concurrent.

The New York system uses Jpay, so you can send her a message by going to jpay.com, clicking “inmate search”, then selecting “State: New York, Inmate ID: 07G0632”.

Birthday: March 5

Address:

Reverend Joy Powell #07G0632
Bedford Hills Correctional Facility
P.O. Box 1000
Bedford Hills, NY 10507-2499

Kevan Thakrar

Kevan Thakrar has been fighting for his life for the last 11 years after a wrongful conviction. In 2008 at the age of 20 Kevan began serving a life sentence, with a minimum term of 35 years, under the highly controversial “joint enterprise” doctrine.

Kevan’s refusal to submit to racist abuse from prison guards has made him a target for reprisals. Notably, in 2010 he suffered a premeditated attack in his cell by HMP Frankland guards. When he fought back he was charged with attempted murder and GBH, and put in solitary confinement, where in one form or another he remains to this day. The charges were sufficiently brazen that a jury cleared him unanimously in a rare victory against the testimony of prison officers.

Despite his success in court, Kevan has been isolated in Closed Supervision Centres (a ‘prison within a prison’) across the country. Closed Supervisions Centres are the most extreme form of imprisonment in the UK, modeled on the “supermax” prisons in the United States, and Kevan’s testimony is one of the few sources of information available to those on the outside. They are the ultimate punishment in the British prison system and subject people within them to brutal dehumanisation, degradation and demonisation.

Kevan Thakrar is a key voice from inside the UK prison system today, writing extensively on the conditions endured by people held in the worst prisons in the country. He is an IWW/IWOC member and has worked closely with groups such as Bristol Anarchist Black Cross. You can read a recent article from Kevan, “A Decade of Discrimination Amounting to Torture”, here.

UK prisoners can be emailed using emailaprisoner.com

Birthday: March 9

Address:

Kevan Thakrar A4907AE
HMP Whitemoor
Longhill Road
March, PE15 0PR
England
UK

Ryan Roberts

Ryan Roberts is a UK anarchist prisoner serving a 14-year sentence after fighting back against the police at a demonstration against a policing bill in Bristol in 2021.

UK prisoners can be emailed using emailaprisoner.com

Birthday: March 14

Address:

Ryan Roberts A5155EM
HMP Swaleside
Brabazon Road
Eastchurch
Isle of Sheppey
ME12 4AX
UK

Azat Miftakhov

Azat Miftakhov is a Russian anarchist who was arrested and tortured for allegedly breaking a window in an office of Putin’s United Russia party, and has now been given a six-year prison sentence for this alleged act. If you wish to send a message to Azat, the best thing to do is probably to contact his support team at helpazat@miftakhov.org.

Birthday: March 22

Mikita Yemelyanau

Mikita Yemelyanau is an anarchist political prisoner from Minsk, Belarus, serving a four-year sentence for a sabotage action against a detention center and for throwing paint at a court. Both actions were in solidarity with Dzmitry Palijenka, another anarchist political prisoner. On 11 March 2022, Mikita was sentenced to 2 more years in prison for gross violation of prison rules.

Letters written in any other language than Russian or Belarusian may not reach prisoners in Belarus, but if you contact Belarus ABC at belarus_abc(AT)riseup.net or using this online form, they can translate your message and send it on for you.

Birthday: March 24

Address (for Russian or Belarusian letters only):

Emelyanov Nikita Vladimirovich
ST-1, 230023 Grodno, ul. Kirova 1

cover photo via Unicorn Riot

https://itsgoingdown.org/in-contempt-50/
