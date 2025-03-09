Demand the Immediate Release of Palestinian Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil from DHS Detention by Deportation Defense

On the evening of March 8, 2025, Columbia University student activist Mahmoud Khalil was detained by the Department of Homeland Security. The arrest comes on the heels of the Department of State’s announcement that it plans to deport students affiliated with pro-Palestine protests. The student, who is Palestinian, is a lawful permanent resident of the U.S.