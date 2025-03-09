top
Health/Housing
Health/Housing
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Health, Housing & Public Services

Students and Faculty at UCB Protest Attack on Science and Research

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
Over a thousand rally and march against Trumps defunding of National Institute of Health
Over a thousand rally and march against Trumps defunding of National Institute of Health
original image (1500x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Berkeley, March 7) - As students and professors, including a Nobel laureate, addressed the crowd, I tried to understand: "Why would any government, of any ideological bent, want to destroy the nation's scientific research establishment when it claims to want to make the country "great".

As I questioned demonstrators at Friday's rally and protest, the answers were varied. They mostly attributed the lunacy of Trump actions to the kind of individual that he is.

1. "Make American Great Again" is just an empty meaningless slogan to label Trump's dismantlement on the US Government in order to gain ever more power and plunder the country's wealth.

2. He knows that rational inquiry would reveal that everything he claims would prove that he is, technically speaking, utterly full of sh**t.

3. His only way of interacting with others is threat and intimidation or flattery as with foreign dictators. He is an an excellent actor but he can only play one role, himself. He is intellectually void. If he were to walk into the faculty lounge at any institution of higher learning, he would be sent to get the refreshments. He knows this and this is why he hates academics.

4. What happens to the country is outside of his perceptive frame. Only he matters. His self hatred requires him to endlessly "win" at the expense of others. From the time his father hired "models" to hang on his arm to make him look successful with the girls to the pretend phone calls to make him look important he made as a real estate manipulator, he learned that he could win only by cheating.

5. He has no friends, only enemies to conquer or sycophants that must grovel. He seeks perpetual gratification which is always inadequate.

This, then, is the one our nation, with its electoral system rotted by money, has "elected" as its leader.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_02-06625-z8a_8209.jpg
original image (1333x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_03-06625-z8b_7723.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_04-06625-z8b_7745.jpg
original image (1000x1580)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_05-06625-z8b_7756.jpg
original image (1000x1285)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_06-06625-z8b_7769.jpg
original image (1231x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_07-06625-z8a_8229.jpg
original image (1270x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_08-06625-z8a_8235.jpg
original image (1353x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_09-06625-z8a_8245.jpg
original image (1373x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_10-06625-z8a_8248.jpg
original image (1000x1732)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_11-06625-z8a_8250.jpg
original image (1408x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_12-06625-z8a_8251.jpg
original image (1389x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_13-06625-z8b_7791.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_14-06625-z8b_7798.jpg
original image (1337x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_15-06625-z8b_7806.jpg
original image (1487x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_16-06625-z8b_7817.jpg
original image (1414x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_17-06625-z8a_8327.jpg
original image (1161x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_18-06625-z8a_8330.jpg
original image (1368x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_19-06625-z8b_7836.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 10:41AM
sm_20-06625-z8a_8341.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$445.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code