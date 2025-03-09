From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stand Up for Science Protest in Palo Alto
On a national day of action for science, Palo Alto was not to be left out. What started as a speaker event turned into a street protest of about 200 people.
Photos: Alfred Leung, ProBonoPhoto
Scientists, doctors, graduate students, teachers and healthcare workers, many from Stanford University, rallied on March 7 to protest the actions by the Trump Administration to cut funding at federal agencies, national labs and universities. Speakers said these actions would significantly degrade research and have detrimental impacts on many facets of our life, from medical research to climate change to national security.
Locally active groups Fridays for Future-Palo Alto and the Raging Grannies showed up to amplify voices and build the excitement for further actions in support of science.
