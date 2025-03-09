top
Peninsula Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Stand Up for Science Protest in Palo Alto

by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
On a national day of action for science, Palo Alto was not to be left out. What started as a speaker event turned into a street protest of about 200 people.
On a national day of action for science, Palo Alto was not to be left out. What started as a speaker event turned into a street protest of about 200 people.
original image (2048x1365)
Photos: Alfred Leung, ProBonoPhoto

Scientists, doctors, graduate students, teachers and healthcare workers, many from Stanford University, rallied on March 7 to protest the actions by the Trump Administration to cut funding at federal agencies, national labs and universities. Speakers said these actions would significantly degrade research and have detrimental impacts on many facets of our life, from medical research to climate change to national security.

Locally active groups Fridays for Future-Palo Alto and the Raging Grannies showed up to amplify voices and build the excitement for further actions in support of science.
§W Th F
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufswtf.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
Elements
§Amplifying Voices
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufsbullhorn1.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Thank you Fridays for Future-Palo Alto for stepping up with a bullhorn
§White coats
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufswhitecoatsgu.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Doctor Shares Insights
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufsguydoc.jpg
original image (1363x2048)
§Raging Grannies in Masks
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufsgranniesfists.jpg
original image (2048x1583)
Scientists agree...masks prevent the transmission of dangerous viruses
§Fridays for Future Palo Alto
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufsresist.jpg
original image (2048x1152)
§Medical research saves lives
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufsmedresearchsaves.jpg
original image (1583x2048)
§Organizers
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufssignup.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Cuts Can Kill
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufscutskill.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§Lean Left
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufsguydoclean.jpg
original image (2048x1363)
§One of many great speakers
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufsspeaker.jpg
original image (2048x2048)
§Hitting the Streets for Science
by Stop the Trump Attack!
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 3:30AM
sm_sufstop.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
