Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

Picket Genocide-Enabler Senator Chuck Shumer

Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Bought for the Total Amount of: $ 1,727,974
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
Sydney Goldstein Theater, Hayes & Franklin, SF

Israeli Genocide-enabler and agent for the Israeli government U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer has the nerve to visit San Francisco on Saturday, March 22, to promote his new book "Antisemitism in America: A Warning".

”Israel Uber Alles” Schumer works for AIPAC, war profiteers Boeing and Lockheed Martin, and corporate interests-- not the people of the United States! He doesn’t even represent his own party! Newsweek says “American Support for Israel Hits Record Low. A new Gallup poll says “Democrats have 59 percent support for Palestinians versus 21 percent support for Israel.”

Join the “Shame on Schumer” picket line! Chant with us! Street theater and sidewalk chalking! Schumer badges of shame for all!!

Schumer is one of the highest paid Israeli agents in the Senate. He took $1,728,000 from AIPAC and the Pro-Israel lobby and gives Israel billions of OUR tax dollars to spend on U.S.-made hellfire missiles, 2000 lb. bombs, white phosphorus, F-35 lethal fighter jets -- to kill innocent men, women and children in Gaza, while people in his Congressional District struggle to make ends meet, go without universal healthcare, are drowning in student debt, and can't afford housing.

Schumer has said, "We love Israel in our bones," while Israel has reduced Palestinians to nothing but bones through forced starvation.

Schumer says advocating for halting the Gaza genocide and saving Palestinian lives is "antisemitic" even though huge numbers of anti-genocide advocates are Jewish.

Schumer stated: “My name as you know comes from a Hebrew word. It comes from the word shomer, which means guardian… I believe Hashem (Orthodox for god) actually, gave me the name as one of my roles that is very important in the United States Senate, to be a shomer for Israel, and I will continue to be that with every bone in my body.”

That’s right! Chuck Schumer, former Democratic Senate Leader and the most powerful Democrat in the Senate, believes “god” sent him to Congress to be Israel’s protector — a task he relishes and openly performs ‘with every bone in his body,’ knowing all the while being Israel’s shomer is in direct opposition to his Oath of Office, the Constitution and his allegiance to the United States. Schumer prioritizes Israel’s demands over the needs of the people of the United States.

Schumer shocked America by joining Republican Speaker Of the House Mike Johnson and inviting war criminal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress, even though the overwhelming majority of Americans disapprove of Netanyahu and Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

How did unimpressive whiny Chuck Schumer ever ascend to Democratic Leadership? He certainly lacks the gravitas of an impressive leader and is often mocked for his slow, nasally cadence — but that question is easily answered when you hear Schumer address the annual AIPAC policy conference, where he pledges his undying loyalty to Israel. It is that unwavering commitment to AIPAC and Israel, along with his god-appointed ‘shomerism,’ that made Schumer an AIPAC darling and launched his leadership career — a career plagued by disservice to America and support for Israel’s globally condemned, decades long extermination of the Palestinian people. Schumer believes Israel Uber Alles!

Watch this revolting video of Schumer speaking to AIPAC in 2019: https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/aipac-conference-senate-minority-leader-schumer/523908

For more information: https://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 8, 2025 9:52AM
